Universities must search inwards before raising fees

The most recent audit by public investment committee shows that most public universities are insolvent.

In the same vein, most of these institutions intend to increase tuition fees. This has already drawn criticism and, in some institutions, students have gone on strike with some campuses being forced to close down indefinitely.

Time has come for Kenyans to demand accountability from administrators in these institutions.

How do they spend the money allocated to them? Why is it that suppliers to these institutions are always crying foul?

Why have most public institutions failed to pay part-time lecturers (‘moonlighters’)?

Universities need to stop hiking fees and seal the loopholes of corruption to effectively utilise the available resources.

In as much as university senates enjoy non-interference from State agencies, it’s a high time they became transparent for effective management of the institutions.

If students in most of these institutions have staged demonstrations to demand basic services such as water and electricity, what makes the administrators think that everything is well and they need more money?

Let’s not go the South Africa way, where the #FeesMustFall hashtag rallying call on social media continues to trend.

Let’s not wait for “Comrade power!” chants along University Way (or other places near universities) before we sober up and resolve the issues being brought up by the disgruntled students.