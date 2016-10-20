Vandalism at universities due to poor management
Friday October 21 2016
There has been an increase of vandalism and destruction of property in the universities during student riots. Kisii and Kibabii are the most recent cases. The administration seems to have failed to engage all the students in university affairs. Fee increments are done without clear and constructive consultations and students feel sidelined. That creates a loophole for criminals to take advantage of to wreak havoc.
LAZARUS KASAMU, Laikipia