As our national women’s football team represents the country in the women's 2016 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, they should know we are proud of them.

The team has made history through its maiden entry into Africa Nations Cup finals. To our sisters, we wish you well. Go ye and conquer Africa. You may be perceived as underdogs but, to us, you are heroines. We celebrate you. A good performance will help to relieve our country from the sad stories of corruption.