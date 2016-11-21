We push leaders to be corrupt by burdening them

Kenyans place too much financial pressure on their leaders and this is the main reason the quality of delivery from their stewardship is inevitably mediocre, translating to loss of public time and scarce resources, which reflects in the snail pace of development.

Take the example of a Member of the County Assembly (MCA). These people are expected to attend every funeral in their ward and participate not only in person but financially. In the latter, they have to be seen to have made the biggest financial contribution.

There are more fundraisers, some of them quite irritating, that they must attend to. They fork out a fortune from the pocket, making them easy prey to the lures of corruption cartels.

I have had occasion to discuss these matters with aspirants for various electoral positions and they concur that there is a serious problem concerning a state of affairs that has come to be entrenched to a norm.

This is that every bit of trifling in society is an occasion for a fundraising or, indeed, various forms of soliciting for funds ‘cleverly’.

The lives of elected leaders are extremely stressed out by this national pastime. At the workplace, home, entertainment joint, their social media place and phone contacts, they are pestered with the most mundane of invitations.

It is this burden we place on the poor souls that drives them to graft, so as to live up to our monetary expectations. And we often complain that “my leader refused to send something to my fundraiser, tutaonana uchaguzi ujao”.