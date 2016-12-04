We shouldn’t be having unregistered SIM cards

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru should do a ‘Matiang’i’.

We still have people using unregistered mobile phone lines.

The communications authority should also put its voice across.

We all know about the mobile phone frauds — like the “hujatuma” SMSes, which are meant to threaten innocent phone users to send money to unknown criminals.

We even do not have a central report office for such suspect telephone numbers.

Mr Mucheru is coming across a being a bit laidback.