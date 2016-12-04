We shouldn’t be having unregistered SIM cards
Sunday December 4 2016
ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru should do a ‘Matiang’i’.
We still have people using unregistered mobile phone lines.
The communications authority should also put its voice across.
We all know about the mobile phone frauds — like the “hujatuma” SMSes, which are meant to threaten innocent phone users to send money to unknown criminals.
We even do not have a central report office for such suspect telephone numbers.
Mr Mucheru is coming across a being a bit laidback.
GITHUKU MINGAI, Nairobi