Will the looters of public coffers ever be punished?
Friday October 28 2016
There are reports that there is likely to be a big, ugly dragon of corruption at the Health ministry.
Can we, for the first time, expect to see a professional investigation into this matter of probable loss of over Sh5 billion?
Those who steal public funds should be subjected to severe punishment.
Unfortunately, some of those charged with carrying out investigations will surely line their pockets with part of the loot. Prepare for a big joke.
Githuku Mungai, Nairobi