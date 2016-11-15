Withdrawing Kenya from ICC both dangerous and untenable

Attempts at withdrawing Kenya from the Rome Statute, and hence the International Criminal Court (ICC), are not only dangerous but untenable.

They portray the naked height of our leaders’ retrogression and raw contempt and abandon of Kenya’s history of election-related ethnic cleansing and a ‘don’t care’ attitude to a future free of genocide and crimes against humanity.

That the Majority Leader of the National Assembly, Mr Aden Duale, has had consistent flamboyance in exercising a strong taste for the raw might of the ruling Jubilee Party’s “tyranny of numbers” in Parliament with abandon is not in doubt. Now he thinks he is talking to the majority of citizens of goodwill when he rants his intention to sponsor a motion to have Kenya exit the ICC.

The truth is, good leaders will tend to lead their people well, even with bad laws; equally, bad leaders will destroy their countries and people, even with good laws.

Somebody who is sober enough should shout in the ear of President Uhuru Kenyatta that he should shun the Garissa Town MP’s wrong-spirited anti-ICC obsession.

A future Kenyan president might actually plan and execute a genocide on his own people. Many leaders have done that and their crimes against humanity have not been cleansed or made any less by the fact that all the other criminals have not been hauled to the ICC because they are not black or white.

PEOPLE BUTCHERED

Haven’t leaders planned and actually butchered their people mercilessly without any other intervention than by the ICC? Even if the ICC “targeted only (black) African leaders who have committed crimes against humanity against their own people and left out (white) European leaders who have committed equal crimes”, does that justify or make the crimes committed by the black leaders any less?

How many known people and families from Kenya’s Great Nobility, the ‘big people’, were killed, had their property destroyed and were uprooted from their legally owned settlements? What is the fate of their properties left behind in the areas of ethnic cleansing, now that they were allocated a life-long new name of IDPs?

Since hardly anyone has been convicted for the killings of ethnic hatred in Kenya’s select regions since 1992, and which crime graduated in 2007/2008, can we assume that those who died over the years, and only in the election cycle, killed themselves, destroyed their property and evicted themselves?

Arguing from the known to unknown: If Kenya has lost the war on corruption — as submitted the other day by none other than the President — can we really decisively deal with the crime and impunity of leaders planning the killing of their own people due to political disagreements based on intolerance to divergent opinion and hatred, lethargy for modern-day democracy and freedom of expression?

Many have not forgotten that Mr Duale declared knowing and threatened to give the “list of names of those who fund Al-Shabaab militants in Kenya” to kill and maim. He must have decided it was better for the attacks to continue than expose the perpetrators!