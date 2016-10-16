Yes, number of elected leaders has to reduce
Monday October 17 2016
Plaudits to Majority Leader and the Minority Leader in Parliament for supporting the Auditor-General’s report that there is a need to reduce legislators. Ours is a developing nation where most citizens live in abject poverty and cannot carry the burden of salaries for leaders at the national and county levels. Surely, 44 million people being represented by more than 3,500 elected leaders is illogical.
WILLARD KIPKURUI, Chuka, Tharaka-Nithi