Mr Kaparo, it’s time to act on rogue politicians
Tuesday September 27 2016
The road to 2017 polls could be rough if some politicians’ behaviour is anything to go by.
The exchange of bitter words by leaders in public meetings is a sign that campaigns might turn ugly.
For instance, what happened recently in Embu between Senator Lenny Kivuti and MP Cecile Mbarire, when they engaged in a physical altercation was embarrassing.
It’s time urgent action is taken. NCIC chair Francis ole Kaparo, your in-tray is full!
David M Kigo, Nairobi