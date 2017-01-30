It will be risky to give ID without birth certificate

Birth certificates should be an essential document in the application for a national identity card.

The move by the President to allow citizens to be issued with ID cards without having to produce their birth certificates is definitely not a good idea.

Birth certificates give vital information.

Without it, people will take advantage of the situation to give false information to be put on the cards.

Minors will lie about their age and aliens about their origin so that they can get IDs. Think carefully about this matter.