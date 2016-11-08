To stop corruption, just see how Matiang’i fights exam cheating

The Education Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang’i, has proved wrong the narrative that corruption cannot be ended.

What he is doing in education is unique. He gets his hands dirty while connecting with the grassroots, identifying the challenges first-hand rather than sit at his desk and wait for reports — which might, in any case, be unreliable.

As other leaders are busy politicking, campaigning, stealing taxpayers’ money, spewing forth hate speech and engaging in brawls, this man Matiang’i is busy working on our children’s foundation and their future.

Despite his short stay in office, exam cheating, which is corruption in itself, and its networks will soon be history in Kenya.

Dr Matiang’i will go into the annals of history as a leader who defied all odds and, amid all manner of corruption, lit the little candle instead of cursing the darkness with endless blame games and desperation of how things are not working and can never work.

What hinders the government from fighting corruption with all the resources at their disposal in the last five years?

If things can change through the work and determination of one man, this clearly shows lack of goodwill on the part of other arms of government to slay the dragon of corruption.

It is leaders of integrity such as Dr Matiang’i that Kenya needs. People of action with a passion for service, not empty rhetoric, comical theatrics, itchy fingers and an aversion to hard choices.

MARGARET MINAGE, Thika

* * *

Dr Fred Matiang’i, the Education Cabinet Secretary, has done Kenya proud.

The leadership he has displayed by word and deed in the Ministry of Education during his tenure cannot pass unnoticed. The battle he has sustained against cheating in national examinations is no ordinary feat.

That Dr Matiang’i’s fight for change in the administration of examinations was, apparently, met with stiff resistance is no exaggeration. It is noteworthy that the more than 200 cases of arson in schools may have been a deliberate move by the graft networks that benefitted from cheating in national examinations.

It was not a surprise that some politicians and trade unionists called for his removal. Cheating in exams, though a recent phenomenon, was tainting the image of our country further as it grappled with the fight against rampant corruption in other ministries.

Dr Matiang’i’s success is Kenya’s success over one of its vices.

The successful administration of the Kenya Certificate of Primary exam indicates what will happen with the Form Four exam.

It is also an indication that Kenya has no shortage of patriotic public servants who can turn around the country.

He reminds me of the late minister John Michuki, who left a legacy in the “Michuki rules” and in his clean up of the Nairobi River.

This kind of performance offers the President some peaceful sleep that he has been deprived of. Dr Matiang’i is a ready candidate for more crucial national assignments.