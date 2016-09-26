Six-lane dual highway not high priority venture
Tuesday September 27 2016
The decision to build a six-lane dual carriageway on the road between Nairobi and Mombasa may not be a justified priority considering the fact that cargo traffic to neighbouring countries has been reported to be on the decline (diverted to Tanzania) and the completion of SGR is just around the corner.
I don’t think the government has done enough to enhance efficiency and remove bottlenecks on the road in its current state.
Joe Musyoki, Kitengela