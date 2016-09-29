Kaparo, please tackle border clashes once and for all

The tribal clashes recently reported along the border of Nyanza and Rift Valley regions is a wake-up call to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to put its act together.

The response so far from the Francis Kaparo-led commission has been slow.

We have had instances when such clashes have dragged on for days. This is unfortunate because such incidents should not happen at all.

With the history of all flash points in the country, the commission should direct its effort to such areas and address the underlying issues that fan the violence.

It is sad to see women and children bear the brunt of clashes.

Integration efforts cannot bear fruit unless the issues raised by the belligerents are satisfactorily addressed.

Most conflicts arise from a scramble for scarce resources such as pasture and water points for livestock.

The cohesion commission and local administrators, should tailor solutions that address the affected people.

It is everybody’s hope that these will be the last of such inter-border clashes.

We hope that the commission chairman Kaparo and his outfit work to eradicate this, they will receive support from all quarters to ensure they achieve their goal.

This includes calls made by victims to the Interior ministry for the establishment of more police posts in hotspots.

Finally, impartiality of the commission in these conflicts must be above reproach.