We should showcase a better Kenya in 2017

There is never a better opportunity to showcase our nation to the world than during an election year. In the past, the country has limped and bled after elections.

We have lost businesses, lives and displaced populations yet we have a perfect opportunity to save our nation. With chest thumping amongst our legislators and tension rising daily as we approach the poll, I ask, who will promote this brand Kenya?

Our leaders excel at shouting at each other. This is an illustration that nobody is interested in the advancement of brand Kenya. Kenya is looking for countrymen who know that after the polls, there is a nation to be governed. Mature politics begins with the promotion of brand Kenya.