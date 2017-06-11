By Daniel Makdwallo

The predictable foreboding that comes in the run-up to our elections is with us again.

With only two months to go, politicians are traversing the country, using all manner of tactics from the book and past campaigns to woo voters.

Truth and propaganda and outright lies — the two sides of any political enticement — are part of the game of political survival, with the strategists making hay while the sun shines!

Beyond the August 8 polling day, however, the work to take Kenya to greater heights will remain our communal burden and duty.

The march towards a better Kenya, unfortunately, cannot yield benefits unless we create a conducive environment for business.

It is, therefore, the duty of both the private and public sectors to inspire the fostering of co-existence among Kenyans before, during and after the General Election.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

Many have not forgotten the political, economic, and humanitarian crisis from the 2007/2008 post-election violence that nearly destroyed the country.

The breakdown of peace and order saw the gross domestic product plummet from a stable seven per cent a year, to a paltry two per cent.

With reference to political events of mid-last year, economic experts estimate that the “Monday” protests held to demand the disbanding and reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission cost the economy about $10 million (Sh1 billion).

This is an example of the high economic cost Kenyans have to pay for political stalemates or chaos.

GOOD RAPPORT

It is due to this that the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) has sought to create a good rapport between the private sector and the government.

During the 7th Presidential Roundtable Meeting held in Nairobi on June 5, the business community acknowledged the work being done to create an enabling business environment and make Kenya a preferred destination for investors.

Kepsa is keen to help ensure peaceful elections. Aside from political competition, which is acceptable in nurturing democratic governance, it is wrong to jeopardise what has been painstakingly built.

Kepsa has partnered with the government to improve key governance and regulatory pillars of the economy.

This is supported by the report on the presidential roundtable, which recorded tremendous progress.

IMPROVING GOVERNANCE

The core areas, include improving governance and business regulatory environment; upgrading security; infrastructure development; enhancing trade and investment; and promoting human capital and entrepreneurship. One of the success stories is the establishment of Huduma Centres in 41 of the 47 counties so far.

The centres offer 66 services, catering for an average 40,000 Kenyans daily.

This has reduced the costly and lengthy business registration.

As a result of less red tape, 396,000 micro, small and medium enterprises were registered last year alone, creating more jobs and increasing productivity.

Tourism, which is one of the key sectors, is on the mend.

TERRORISM AND CRIME

This has been achieved by reducing the incidence of terrorism and crime, removing VAT from game park entry fees, and waiving landing fees for charter aircraft.

Last year, 1,307,351 tourists arrived through the two main airports in Nairobi and Mombasa, a 10 per cent increase over 2015.

Politicians must not forget that while elections happen once in every five years, business is a daily affair.

Guaranteeing progress calls for the promotion of core programmes for social and economic growth.

Politics and the economy are two sides of the same coin. The political players must desist from putting the livelihoods of the 45 million Kenyans at stake through reckless talk or actions.

Let all Kenyans learn to see political rhetoric for what it is — persuasion to vote in a person or party, and not to destroy the economy!