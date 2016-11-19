By PHILIP OCHIENG

If our politicians had genuine ethical ideals, how would the situation arise it is “the people” who decide for them to seek leadership? On November 18, Buuri MP Gatobu Kinoti typified Kenya’s politicians. A Standard headline quoted him thus: “I will let voters decide my party in 2017.”

If leading his people was why he had appealed to them to elect him, by what method can the voters decide for him what party to join? If the people are what must decide this for you, how can you claim to be their leader? No, freedom of choice cannot be a party affair. And it cannot be delegated. Political choice is always the privilege of the individual.

If “the people” are what must decide for you whether to seek a parliamentary seat, by what method can you have known “the people’s” desire? How did “the people” convey that desire to you? In Western liberalism, which is the basis of our political attitude, free choice belongs to the individual.

In that case, whenever somebody else – like “the people” – is what must decide for you to seek a parliamentary seat, one can no longer plausibly speak either of democracy or of individual freedom.

But the theory of leadership requires the leader never to be guided simply by what the mob is clamouring for. To be sure, the good leader must listen to the mob.

But, as Mark Twain knew, wisdom often cries out in the street though nobody pays any attention. However, the moral content of a politician’s statement cannot be judged by what he claims for himself. It can be judged only by the ethico-mental quality that the politician may add to all the forces that direct history in a particular direction.

For, whenever left to itself, the mob can neither discover what ails it nor identify the antidote. That task always belongs to those leaders whose task in the division of labour it is to deploy all social ingenuities, including knowledge and skills, into the service of society as a whole.

ENLIGHTENED POLITICAL LEADERSHIP

That is why, in the real world of human beings, social leadership is always an absolute necessity.

Only enlightened political leadership can wholeheartedly try to infuse such knowledge and skills into as many members of the mob as possible.

But only the objective situation can appoint an individual into such leadership. The true leader is she or he who directly seeks to find out what the average person really needs and how to deploy the existing social knowledge and skills to take care of the situation.

From history, we know that an objective social circumstance is what often appoints an individual to the apex of leadership. Yet, in Kenya, a parliamentary candidate is never ashamed to announce that it is “the people” who have prevailed on him or her to seek a political post.

Needed are individuals capable of expressing the objective public desire in a language both forceful and understandable to “Wanjiku”.

The true leader is he or she who can capture the people’s objective desires and can summarise them into terms that can goad the people into constructive action. Our elite’s ignorance of the forces of history is why Kenya’s politicians display no impersonal social ideals.

Though they all speak for “the people”, none can show you how and when he or she descended to the grassroots to find out what the people really need. No Kenyan politician has any systematic scientific knowledge of what afflicts the real people about whom he or she makes such extravagant claims.