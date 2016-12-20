By WANJOHI KIBICHO

I choose to end the year with a positive message. Therefore, dear reader, I invite you to be thankful for what you have, for when we concentrate on what we do not have, we will never have enough. With gratitude, the wasteland of lack disintegrates.

I declare that Kenya is better today than it was yesterday, but it remains riven by old ethnic rifts and fresh hatreds. These iniquities are born when we lose sight of basic humanity and fail to grasp the fact that our diversity is our strength.

We must reverse this trend by embracing a way of life guided by tolerance, fairness, justice, empathy, and love. When these values shape our priorities and reactions, then we vow that, no matter who and/or what we are, we can see ourselves in one another.

This safeguards the dignity of all, especially the most vulnerable among us. That should bind our country together. Subsequently, our lives get enriched and our country shines, for the greatness of a nation is reflected by how it treats its less fortunate.

This should be our clarion call during this festive season and beyond.

As a people, we are diverse and with varying abilities. By working together — having the old mentor the young, the young inspire the old, and the strong help the weak — we give fully. United, our power is illimitable.

Be the change that you wish to see in Kenya, for everything starts with you. Take your first step and make your presence glow by acting with empathy and compassion, energy and purpose. Shining your caring light makes Kenya a better place. All this requires will and effort.

When we operate on our default setting, we never consider possibilities that are not obvious. Contrastingly, if love and compassion drive our lives, we learn to pay attention to other options. This enables us to empathise with those whose reality differs from ours.

It gives us impetus to venture outside the bounds of our realms and wonder how it would feel like to have been born other than the way we are. Eventually, we will be able to hear the screams of others and open our hearts to their suffering.

Let us give our voice to the voiceless and imagine ourselves in the lives of those who do not have our privileges. Consequently, our existence will be celebrated beyond our families as we will have positively influenced the reality of many. This is the power we need to vivify our nation; the power to be our neighbour’s keeper.

Let us support and encourage one another, for abilities wither under fault-finding and blossom with encouragement. With encouragement, the daughter of a peasant farmer becomes a surgeon and the son of a street-hawker becomes a teacher. And we all win. Kenya wins.

Stars cannot shine without darkness and diamonds cannot get polished without friction. Similarly, man cannot be perfected without trials.

Logically therefore, our trials, temptations, and disappointments strengthen the fibre of our character. Every endured trial ennobles our souls, every conquered temptation invigorates our moral energy, and every weathered disappointment bolsters our resolve.

As you take action to fulfil your dream this year, remember that not every action will produce the desired result. This does not mean you have failed; you have just found another way that will not work.

Failure teaches you things about yourself. It makes you better, stronger, and wiser.

As Nelson Mandela once said, failure is inevitable. In fact, living a failure-free life is ceasing to live, in which case, you fail by default.

Finally, as you embark on the 2016 home stretch, be reminded that your time on this planet is not limitless. So, do not be trapped by dogma, do not allow your inner voice to be drowned by the noise of others’ opinions, and, crucially, have the courage to follow your intuition. And share love with your neighbours!

I wish you, dear reader, a joyous holiday season and an awesome 2017!