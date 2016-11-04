By PHILIP OCHIENG

In one of its large number of senses, the verb to admit means to accept an accusation.

It is to plead guilty. It is to say, “Yes, I did it” or — as with those “repenting” in front of a high Roman Catholic Church official — to declare a “mea culpa”.

In the Church’s hifalutin language, the two Latin words simply mean: “I am culpable”, that is to say, “I am guilty”, or even: “I have sinned”.

But will even our language-strapped courts of law accept such a plea before it has conducted a full hearing?

Yes, they might. But the question would remain.

What can one make of East Africa’s English-language newspapers’ regular addition of the preposition to to the verb to admit in its sense of “to own up”?

According to the court reporters of all of East Africa’s English-language newspapers, people do not simply admit accusations.

No — as happened on one of The Standard’s early news pages last Wednesday — they “admit to accusations”.

By extension, according to our daily masterpieces of world literature, one might “admit to” a charge before a court of law.

For my part, however, I would simply admit a charge.

A strong sense of propriety in language would powerfully deter me from admitting to any charge.

For, in this ordinary use, the verb to admit requires no preposition.

ADMISSION

To admit is simply (a) to confess or acknowledge a crime or a mistake (“as charged”); (b) ultimately to concede (the truth of something); (c) to allow something or somebody to enter; (d) to allow someone into, say, a school or a hospital; and (e) to allow one to participate in some activity.

The verb to admit has two substantive (noun) forms.

Admission refers to the permission or the right to enter, say, a building, or the right to join a school, a church or a trade union.

In law, a suit is admissible if it can be brought before a judge or some other judicial official. If it cannot, then it is inadmissible.

So how does admission differ from admittance? The answer is: Thinly.

Admission — to reiterate — is the permission or the right to enter an organisation or a building.

It is the right to enter or the act of entering the premises of, say, a company.

Admission is also the (monetary) price that may be charged for entrance.

Admission refers, furthermore, to the act of admitting an accusation or a charge in front — let us say — of a judge or a magistrate.

For its part, admittance is the right to enter or the act of entering an enclosed place or an organisation.

Newly graduated students of law may soon gain admittance into the Bar.