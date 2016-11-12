By PHILIP OCHIENG

The question in the minds of those who touch base with the long story of human beings is: Will Donald Trump follow in the footsteps of traditional Right-wing Caucasian Westernism to tyrannise our increasingly small world?

For the desire to do so may or may not be inborn in that individual.

But, as we saw in the hands of such political chimeras as Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin, power may take its wielder far beyond what the wielder originally thought was his or her goal.

For, as a general rule, political power is a self-moving phenomenon. It will travel in any direction in which its own internal dynamic may direct it.

Like romantic passion in William Shakespeare, political power can transform a human angel into a deadly beast and it can transform a deadly human animal into a heaven-sent angel.

Thus the French who, in many ways, are among the most experienced Western nations – still compare such passion to “L’amour qui parfois d’une bete fait un homme et parfois d’un homme fait une bete”.

In free translation, what that means – as we know from the world-celebrated native of Stratford-upon-Avon – is that passionate love can transform a human beast into an angel, and it can transform a human angel into a python.

To be quite sure, the White House has mechanisms that can restrain the hands even of men as trigger-happy as John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.

Yet chimeric nuclear warheads in the hands of a 90-degree Right-winger like Richard Nixon will scare the hell out of you no matter what your political world-view may be. And trigger-happiness is not an ideological category. A dyed-in-the-wool “liberal democrat” like John Kennedy was as enthusiastic for chimeric weapons as was Nikita Khrushchev, a so-called “Red”.

LOSE ALL VISION

Using the deadliest nukes, Kennedy and Khrushchev once confronted each other in Cuba like toddlers playing around with coal embers. That is why the rise of Donald Trump to the pinnacle of world power in the District of Columbia may fill many human beings all over the world with profound trepidation.

Yet it needn’t do so. For to be Right-wing is not necessarily to lose all vision of the objective desires of humankind as a whole.

France – which, in terms of modern political skirmishing, is the most experienced Western state – should know that the edge of a social precipice is the habitation of all political thoughtlessness and all passion – Left-wing and Right-wing – whenever improperly channelled.

Americans who are old enough will remember the political folly and lavish wastefulness of national resources which once – during Richard Nixon’s extremely infantile political benightedness in the District of Columbia – embroiled that country in astonishingly thoughtless and extremely destructive aggression in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

For all that, however, in its Donald, humanity may be holding the TRUMP card. The English expression “TRUMP card” refers to any card in the suit that ranks above all other suits in a game.

A TRUMP card is thus an advantage or weapon kept in reserve until needed. In its own agenda, has history just latched onto Donald as a TRUMP card in hand for a particular mission?