WAMANJI: What African Union needs to shrewdly deal with Trumpism

Africa is endowed with vast resources and strategic geo-political capital, with which it can bargain with Mr Trump and the world.

By ERIC WAMANJI

More by this Author

The new leadership of the African Union (AU) comes into office at a most defining time of global political and diplomatic dispensation. Yet, to the everyday African, this milestone is non-existent. Most people hardly know a thing about the continental body, its mandate or achievements, if any. The AU has been sterile. But the AU needs a jolt in the wake of growing populism, Brexit and a Donald Trump presidency.

Mr Trump’s foreign policy is clear – forestall the Chinese juggernaut, build ties with Moscow, control immigrants and neuter terrorists. To Mr Trump, Africa is inconsequential unless the continent proves otherwise. It has already been whispered loudly that the fate of such arrangements as Agoa are precarious.

Africa, therefore, needs a strong, and shrewd dealmaker to handle Trumpism. For a profitable bargain, Africa must reconfigure its philosophies, including on unity, intra-continental trade, solid democracy, vibrant judicial systems and, of course, respect for universal rights. Importantly, we need an Africa that cut the wastage and plunder of national resources. Easier said, but we need to get our acts rights and call the riot act to juvenile behaviour. We are dealing with a president of robust protestant work-ethic – of hard-work and prudence. Unlike democrats grounded on Wilsonian utilitarian instincts, Mr Trump is a raw capitalist and will only transact with those who make business sense to him, or who will advance his aspiration of making America great again. His personal story is devoid of freebies. Even in the US, he is not proposing a welfare state, but one where manufacturing will create jobs. In his inaugural speech, he strongly vouched for “Buy American, hire American”.

'THE APPRENTICE'

This means that when dealing with Africa, Trump’s reality TV instincts of TheApprentice will be alive. It will be, therefore, a “you’re fired,” for those African states with begging bowls and nothing to offer in return. This poses a great challenge to a continent used to handouts and runaway wastage. The onus will now be on the new AU chief to help the continent redesign its diplomatic trump card.

In the past, the AU has failed for lack of strategic vision, will and grit to reconfigure the continent towards economic, political and social Canaan. That is why, Africa’s extreme poverty, human rights abuses, contempt of the rule of law, election malpractices, plunder of wealth continue. Indeed, what we are experiencing as a continent is as embarrassing as it is petrifying. Let’s see. Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza sought a third term in May 2015 - an unconstitutional enterprise that spawned protests. Burundi’s soil is soaked with protesters’ blood. The AU did nothing to stop the senseless deaths.

To be fair, on the Burundi question, the AU engaged Article 4(h) of the Constitutive Act, which grants it –AU- interventionist franchise against a rogue member-state in the event of genocide and crimes against humanity. This is in concert with the United Nations’ Right to Protect doctrine. But Mr Nkurunziza did not cede. Division at the AU on the clause meant that the article remained inoperable. DRC’s Joseph Kabila has also obstinately stuck to power. He has unleashed the army on the streets. South Sudan is a portrait of hell with massacres bordering on genocide. Somalia, a banana case, is still at the beck and call of terrorists. Clearly, the AU’s diplomacy is an incredible flop.

'AFRICA RISING'

The litany of ills bedevilling the continent is nauseating and renders nonsense the narrative of “Africa Rising”. Who sits pretty when tens of thousands of able-bodied lads in their prime dare fate through killer seas in search of a “dignified” lifestyle? These poor souls have instead turned the Mediterranean into the largest mass cemetery on earth.

These chaps are ditching the motherland at a horrifying rate akin only to the infamous slave trade. In his seminal work How Europe Underdeveloped Africa, Walter Rodney strongly links the slave trade to the sorry status of the continent. That was then, we can cheekily argue. Yet the same spectre haunting Africans is presided over by the beneficiaries of an independent Africa, founded on sweat and blood. Africa is endowed with vast resources and strategic geo-political capital, with which it can bargain with Mr Trump and the world. What we need is a smart African Union.

Erik Wamanji is a public relations and communication expert.

ewamanji@yahoo.co.uk

Twitter: @manjis