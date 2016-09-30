By LIVINUS ONOGWU

Undoubtedly, even the dead, the deaf, the insane and the blind would see no ground for any celebration as, at 56, Nigeria’s locomotive wheels are riddled with endless punctures that have, sadly, slowed down its pace close to that of a sloth.

Nigeria is currently resting in the bottom of a pit that has been progressively dug over the past years by its political, religious, economic, social and administrative sins.

Nigeria’s case is a caution to other countries to watch their “trending”.

The litany of its woes is endless and their listing provokes the blood pressure of Nigerians to rise.

The high point of all the woes is the current crippled economy, christened ‘recession’.

Nobody, not even the dead, would love the ugly experience of the recession. Pressure is mounting from all quarters for a quick fix to get the economy back on track.

Interestingly, there is no fast tracking an economy from recession.

The economy will bounce back with time, when the necessary expansionary economic policies are put in place.

Time is a vital factor — there is certainly no short-cuts in this situation.

This might then guide the Buhari administration and his economic team as they search for the way out of the woods.

The rush to sell off national assets may seem a good idea, but in the long run, the country will be worse for it.

The enduring relevance of the word of God is its application to contemporary situations.

HOW TO DO IT

Reflecting on the comparative journey through the narrow gate and the broad gate of Matthew 7:13-14, with the two leading to different realities, I think it is speaking to the current economic situation in Nigeria.

To pass through the narrow gate that leads to abundance of life, there is a need to ‘slim down’ by shedding excess fats of corruption, infrastructural decay, sabotage, gross indiscipline and a litany of other national woes.

This shedding of fats is a painful process, undoubtedly, but bearing the pain to give birth to a new Nigeria is a short-term cost compared to its long-term stabilising benefits.

The ruling philosophy of the current administration, from a distance, is that it would not be business as usual where the national cake is simply shared among the powerful.

This was my understanding of the “change” anthem of PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari).

The change agenda is pertinent to close the many channels of economic haemorrhage that have drained Nigeria.

However, the international community must also acknowledge and respect the fact there are millions of clean Nigerians who are going about their lives legitimately and responsibly.

However, it is vital for policies of the change agenda to have a human face.

There is, therefore, no justification for thoughtless and inconsistent policies that would further deaden the dead economy through their multiplier effects.

There are resourceful Nigerians who can pilot the economy to the path to prosperity.

THE FIRST STEP

Such hands must be brought on board. Nigeria has all it takes to be the economic hub of the continent.

Although there are legitimate grounds for agitation from aggrieved parts of the country, everyone should help save Nigeria by not further wounding the dying giant.

My prayer, though, would be that Nigerians gallantly accept their failure and the manifold problems and challenges that besiege them as a nation.

This, in my view, would go a long way in igniting a fresh verve in the country’s economy.

There is no point praying for Nigeria in distress — our prayer point should be for God to help us to properly proffer the solutions.

As Nigerians gather at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Lang’ata in Nairobi and at many other venues across the world today to mark independence day, let us in our characteristic style, celebrate our recession and resolutely resolve to promote the cause of peace, prosperity and stability.

A typical Nigerian can endure hardship and work through it into prosperity.

Let us bring that determined aspect of our Nigerianness into this tough time and make Nigeria great again.

Happy birthday, beloved Nigeria!