By GABRIELLE LYNCH

More by this Author

For the past month, I have been in Ghana for their presidential and parliamentary elections.

In the polls of December 7, the country’s principal opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), beat the incumbent president, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), with 54 to 44 per cent of the popular vote.

The NPP also won a clear majority in parliament.

This is the first time an incumbent has stood and lost in Ghana, but it is the third time there has been a peaceful transfer of power.

Indeed, Akufo-Addo’s victory continues a pattern whereby each of the two major parties — the NDC and NPP — have enjoyed power for two terms before handing over to the other.

In this way, the NDC, under the leadership of Jerry Rawlings, won the first two elections after a return to multi-party politics in 1992.

Then, when Rawlings stood down at the end of his two terms in 2000, his successor John Atta Mills was beaten by John Kufour and the NPP.

Two elections later, power passed back to the NDC after Kufour’s successor, Akufo-Addo, lost to Mills in 2008; with Mahama replacing Mills on his death in 2012.

This regular alternation of power reflects, and also helps to uphold, an established two-party system that is markedly different to the shifting coalitions, which have characterised Kenya’s multi-party system.

A GOOD SYSTEM

Thus, while both the NDC and NPP have regional (and thus ethnic) strongholds, they align themselves with two different political traditions: the NDC with social democracy and the NPP with a more liberal approach.

This is important as it helps to limit the extent to which politicians seek to mobilise support along ethnic lines.

It also means that both parties hold some appeal to citizens of a similar political outlook anywhere in the country.

Together with a relatively even playing field, this helps to ensure a highly competitive environment.

This is critical since the possibility that either side might win in any particular contest decreases the costs of losing, and thus the likelihood of violence.

In this way, when Akufo-Addo disputed the NDC’s victory in 2012, he accepted the Supreme Court’s decision, and set his sights on 2016.

Such behaviour is fostered by the very real possibility that each side might win in the next election, but also by an ‘elite compact’, which, as Nic Cheeseman noted in last weekend’s Sunday Nation, helps to foster trust between politicians across the political divide.

In short, while politicians compete with each other, they are fairly confident that the incoming government will “maintain basic democratic standards” and that they will retain a capacity to regain power at some point in the future.

The possibility that each side might win also helps them to raise resources, as many businesses hedge their bets and fund both parties.

Party strength is then further reinforced by the decision of both the NDC and NPP to build structures in every district in the country, including in the stronghold of the ‘other’ party.

GOOD AND BAD

The latter is possible because some people are attracted to a particular ideology and historical tradition, but also because it is rational for some to do so in a competitive system.

In short, it is rational to be an NDC candidate or activist in an NPP stronghold and vice versa since, while one may have little chance of securing the parliamentary seat, if you can help to boost the overall vote for your presidential candidate, and he goes on to win, then you might be rewarded by the incoming government.

These party structures then help to spread the party’s message and to mobilise support.

They also play a key role in the recruitment and training of loyal party agents in polling stations across the country.

The outcome is, thus, a positive reinforcing cycle whereby strong parties beget strong parties, which help to ensure a highly competitive system.

However, it also goes hand in hand with high spending by both sides, which, on a less positive note, provides strong motivation to redirect resources that could be used for development programmes into political campaigns.