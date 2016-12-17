By GEORGE KEGORO

The exact meaning of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ban on civic education remains unclear but amounts to a general political censure of independent action to promote voter awareness ahead of the next elections.

Because the President’s ban is capable of multiple meanings, the Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago, who belongs in the same Jubilee political corner as the President, has already stated his understanding of what the President meant, declaring that all organisations seeking to conduct civic education in the Rift Valley next year will have to obtain prior clearance from county security teams, a position reportedly supported by area County Commissioner Abdi Hassan.

Voter education forms part of the large idea of civic education, the process by which citizens develop durable habits, values, knowledge, and skills relevant to their membership in communities.

In the widest sense, civic education does not have to be intentional or deliberate, since institutions transmit values and knowledge without meaning to do so.

The various institutions of the government, starting with the chief’s baraza, all the way to the actions and speeches of the President, are forms of civic education.

School, family, the media, and religious organisations are sources of often-unintentional forms of civic education.

Alexis Tocqueville, the French thinker, underlined the importance of civic education when he wrote that “Town meetings are to liberty what primary schools are to science; they bring it within the people’s reach, they teach men how to use and how to enjoy it”.

The advent of deliberate civic education in Kenya forms part of the struggle for political pluralism.

One of the ways in which Kanu maintained the one-party status was by controlling the information that the population received, a task achieved relatively easily since the country’s mass media, television and radio, were state-owned.

At the time, it was usual for people to tune into foreign radio stations in order to obtain news about Kenya.

While Kanu eventually conceded political pluralism in Kenya, the former ruling party continued to be highly intolerant of independent groups purporting to conduct civic education and this remained a contested issue throughout its rule.

For example, in March 1999, President Moi announced that NGOs were trying to destabilise the country by channelling foreign funds to anti-government student and labour organisations and using foreign funds to organise seditious mass protests.

The following month, his office instructed all district officials to monitor NGOs within their areas with a view to ensuring that NGOs either advance government-approved objectives or cease to operate.

It was in this context that four members of the staff of the Kenya Human Rights Commission were arrested in Nakuru, together with a large number of members of the Ogiek family, for involvement in a civic education activity that was discussing the land grievances of the Ogiek.

During the same period, police broke up and arrested members of a civic society group that was staging a theatre play, on claims that it had not been licensed.

Since the first multi-party elections in 1992, voter education has been a shared responsibility between the electoral commission and the civic society organisations, following a realisation that the former had little internal capacity to roll out voter education.

While deliberate civic education has often coincided with, and been about elections, the new Constitution of 2010, which emphasises participation, has given rise to deliberate civic education without the specific intention of supporting participation in elections.

The Kenya Integrated Civic Education Programme, established in 2012, is a partnership between the government, its donors and NGOs, in an effort to organise civic education that is not necessarily tied to elections.

The Constitution codifies a value system and requires formal periodic reporting on the progress made towards their attainment.

In fulfilment of his reporting requirements for 2014, President Kenyatta tabled in Parliament a report encompassing actions that his government had taken to fulfil the national values of governance including “the protection of the Bill of Rights; promotion of good governance, transparency”.

The President reported that “low levels of awareness on the Constitution, public misunderstanding and misinterpretation of legislation and administrative procedures” hindered the attainment of national values and that “inadequate funding for training and civic education has led to minimal sensitisation and advocacy making the electorate vulnerable to political manipulation”.

In relation to all the indicators that the President reported on, the problem of “inadequate capacity building and civic education” was a running theme.

Remarkably, the President seems to have changed his mind, and now holds a different opinion, declaring that Kenyans know how to vote and do not need any education in this regard.

At the time, one of the recommendations that the President made to Parliament was for the “conduct continuous civic education to sensitise stakeholders on the constitutional provisions…” a recommendation that his Jamhuri Day speech vacated.

The President had also noted that “[civic education] is fairly expensive and requires the contribution of all stakeholders in the spirit of patriotism and national unity”.

He added that “stakeholders involved in this noble exercise are requested to initiate sustainable public-private partnerships to avail the requisite resources”, something he now condemns as tantamount to interference with the country’s internal affairs.

The country’s reform process, culminating in a new Constitution, constitutes a major victory for predictability which the President is bound by and must respect.