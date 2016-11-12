By GERRY LOUGHRAN

My oldest friend, Joe, taught English to the inmates of Her Majesty’s Prison in Bedford north of London for more than 10 years. He always said it felt like the safest place he ever worked.

Not any more. Last week, more than 200 prisoners rioted, taking over two wings of the building, wrecking furniture and damaging their cells. They seized keys, broke into medical stores for drugs and started small fires.

It took specially trained officers called in from across the country six hours to bring the situation under control. A few days later, two prisoners escaped from Pentonville Prison in London. They used diamond-tipped cutting machinery to get through the bars of their cells and left dummies in their beds to fool the warders.

These are just the two most recent examples of growing unrest in Britain’s overcrowded and understaffed prisons.

You might ask how diamond-tipped cutting machinery can be smuggled into a prison. The answer may be in video footage recently which showed Pentonville prisoners hauling contraband on ropes over the prison walls and into their cells.

No prison guard seemed to be on hand to stop them. Between 1993 and 2012, the prison population in England and Wales increased by 41,800 to more than 86,000, while the number of warders was cut, making control ever more difficult.

LOCKING UP DRUG ADDICTS

A doctor who has worked in about a third of the nation’s 140 prisons said the solution was simple: Stop locking up drug addicts and people who are mentally ill and change short custodial sentences to fines.

Prisoners he met who should never have been imprisoned included a heavily pregnant woman with a life-threatening condition who had breached a restraining order; a mother of young children sentenced to four weeks for failing to pay a bill; a woman who was jailed one evening and released the next day.

More than 50 per cent of prisoners connect their offences to drug-taking, usually the need for money to buy drugs. Sending such people to prison was no solution, the doctor said. “There should be a holistic approach, with mandatory rehabilitation and treatment forming the centrepiece.”

Many prisoners, at least hundreds, probably thousands, have mental health issues, which remain mostly unaddressed. “Instead of helping them to overcome their mental impairment, society is punishing them for a condition they cannot help having,” the doctor said.

Official policy seems to be to build more prisons. A so-called super-prison accommodating 2,100 inmates is scheduled to open next February.

Said the doctor, “Instead of taking steps to reduce the prison population, the government keeps building more prisons to house even more prisoners.”

The solution, he argued, was to keep the most dangerous criminals, such as murderers, sex-offenders, terrorists and armed robbers, in jail, and find alternative punishment for lesser offenders.

***

My utility company sent me this communication: “It is time to find out how much energy you have used in the last quarter, so go to your meter and check the readings on the dials and email or telephone the figures as directed, at your expense. Doing this will save us the cost of paying an inspector to do the job.”

Well, of course, I didn’t really get such an order. What I got was a recorded telephone message asking me to send the readings to them so they could send me a bill. I made up the bit about saving the salary of an employee. But am I wrong?

Anyway, the chances that I will read my meter on their behalf are about on a par with me winning the Nobel Prize for Literature, so I await the estimated bill whenever they choose to send it.

***

Like all small babies, George Oakley had times when he couldn’t sleep and would cry and fidget and twist and turn. Then his mother Samantha noticed that whenever she switched on her clothes-drying machine, he would settle down within minutes.

She used this discovery to set up a radio station which broadcasts the sounds of domestic appliances to help babies sleep. The pop-up station, Sleepyhead Radio, transmits the murmuring, swishing, whirring and pulsing of fan heaters, vacuum cleaners, tumble dryers and dishwashers.

Samantha hopes her radio show will create “an oasis of calm for new parents.”

***

A paraprosdokian is a figure of speech in which the latter part of a sentence is unexpected and often funny. For example: A man knocked on my door and asked for a small donation towards the local swimming pool, so I gave him a glass of water.

If you can smile when things go wrong, you have decided who you will blame.

My wife and I were happy for twenty years, then we met.