By GABRIEL DOLAN

More by this Author

The stories of mega corruption in the Jubilee administration are frequent, shocking and depressing.

Mr John Githongo claims that this is the most corrupt regime since independence, and that is saying something.

But what can one say that has not been said?

Is there any light at the end of the tunnel or is this space just adding to your misery and helplessness?

Judging by views expressed on social media, Kenyans are appalled by the indifference of religious leaders to the rot.

Their silence is deafening and disturbing.

Last Monday’s newspapers carried comments from the ruling party and the opposition regarding the Afya House scandal.

Almost all of the quoted politicians were speaking at fundraisers in Catholic Parishes.

I was shocked but not surprised as just about every Sunday evening news shows politicians preaching politics and telling lies in Catholic sanctuaries.

Why have bishops and priests been tempted by the allure of politicians’ vast wealth whose source is dubious at best?

There was a time when the church spoke with one powerful voice, but that era passed with the exit of Daniel arap Moi.

POLITICS AND CHURCH

Ethnicity and the culture of mtu wetu took over and several leaders found patrons who paid their debts and bought their support.

But of course, not all have succumbed to these temptations.

Several have maintained their independence and integrity and still pay their bills faithfully.

Recently, I witnessed a gubernatorial aspirant who came uninvited to a church fundraiser.

He was received guardedly, allowed to introduce himself, make his donation and politely depart all in five minutes.

He got no opportunity to hijack the event nor make any campaign statement.

This week, Catholic Bishops told Mr Kenyatta that he is not doing enough to fight graft.

They insisted that he personally intervene and ensure that any officer or minister mentioned adversely in theft of public funds must step aside immediately while investigations continue.

State House spin doctors ignored mentioning this in their report of the private meeting.

The prelates now know the resistance they face.

Bishops also need to produce a policy brief on harambees and politics to bring discipline and integrity back to churches.

The first decree should be that no politician or aspirant be invited to a church fundraiser.

This move would be a significant statement about misuse of public funds.

MEDIA PRESENCE

Secondly, no cameras or recorders should be allowed into houses of worship.

It follows, then, that if elected representatives wish to express their faith by acts of generosity, that they do so quietly and secretly, as Jesus taught, and not turn sacred worship into a media circus.

Finally, only church leaders should preach in church.

These proposals seem challenging, and demanding especially at a time when politicians put their mug shots on everything from lunch boxes to public toilets, with taxpayers paying for the artwork.

Yet, imagine the impact that such regulations would have on church-state relations.

Boundaries would be more recognisable; prelates would regain respect and the church could once more meet the challenge of being the conscience of the nation.