I once happened upon a campaign rally when I was 14. A few hundred of us were gathered across the road from the post office to listen to our then MP, who was seeking re-election for the fourth time.

The MP stood on the hood of a Land Rover, holding a long stick to aid him when he needed to emphasise a point.

The crowd was a mix of both sexes and ages. Several of them carried posters in support of the MP and a few even waved slogans denigrating his opponent.

The rally was like any other in those days except for a remarkably memorable line in the MP’s speech.

“It has been claimed,” he said, “that I have stolen funds sent by Kenya to fix the roads. Well, let me be frank with you. I did not steal the funds alone. I stole it along with Uncle K.”

The crowd, unsurprisingly, cheered and applauded.

He pretty much confessed to a crime in public and not only got applauded, he also got re-elected by a landslide.

This was how we dealt with the system that was imposed on us, the Western-taught democracy.

We just could not care less. The MP had a clan and sub-clan whose members would always vote for him.

He also was able to buy votes from the elders of rival sub-clans, and each elder represented a substantial block of votes.

This is the story of every constituency in northern Kenya.

When an electorate of mostly poor people not only elects an unrepentant thief but also applauds his confession, it becomes evident that something sinister is at work.

A man once divorced his wife because she voted for the “wrong” candidate.

Another one shaved his head clean as a sign of humility and went to apologise to a recently re-elected MP for not supporting him.

OPTIMISTIC ARRANGEMENT

Between elections, clans and sub-clans viewed one another with suspicion, which sometimes degenerates into outright hostility that meant displacement of people and livestock.

The younger and more educated residents blamed clannism as the chief cause of the people’s suffering and vulnerability.

My father said it was the foreign beast that was the British system.

The culprit, I submit, was not the people or the system, but the local culture’s incompatibility with the foreign system through which they must interact with the ruling order for a chance at a piece of their country’s wealth.

Thanks to the 2010 Constitution, the people of Mandera no longer feel far away from their country’s resources.

It is a new age. To ensure that the ills of the past do not revisit the people, the Garre clan, being the majority in the county, drafted a charter five years ago.

A council of elders was given the power to decide who becomes governor, senator, MP, and so on.

In 2013, when everyone was naïve and excited about the system, and with the simple myopic goal of ensuring the clan’s political survival, the elders picked a group of leaders to run our affairs until the next election.

The seats were divided equally among the four main Garre sub-clans.

This meant that most of these selected folks would get their seats unopposed.

By drafting such a system, the Garre not only embraced their essential and indomitable clannism but used it to tame the beast.

According to the charter, the seats would rotate between the four sub-clans every five years.

This eliminates intra-clan competition and all the bad blood that comes with this.

There are, however, several shortcomings to this most optimistic arrangement that local residents will have to deal with.

For instance, when the selected individual embarks on his duties, he knows that he will be removed in the next cycle, whether or not he does well.

WOMEN'S PLACE

Some people have justified this arrangement, claiming that the selected leaders, due to loyalty, will be more scrupulous in the dispensation of the wealth they control. I do not buy this.

The new system will have to find ways of holding the officials to account.

The elders themselves should be held to the highest standards lest they, too, mishandle their responsibilities.

The role of women in this set-up remains unclear. Save for the woman representative, not a single woman has been picked for the elective positions.

Misogyny, both in public and private, abounds throughout the county.

Sadly, the clan leadership is still out of touch with the times.

Unless we begin to have serious conversations about women and whether or not long-held misogynistic dogma should have a place in the county’s future and decision-making, our euphoria might end in disappointment.