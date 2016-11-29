By JONATHAN KILIKO

Health is essential to the growth and development of world economies. That is why there are concerted efforts by governments and non-state actors to improve health care for millions of people across the world.

In 2000, for instance, the global community formulated the eight Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), whose deadline was 2015. Three of the MDGs — reducing child mortality, improving maternal health, and combating HIV/Aids, malaria and other diseases — touched on health.

When the curtains fell on the goals’ implementation timeframe in September last year, world leaders and international organisations were unanimous that the MDGs had greatly contributed to the improved health and wellbeing of millions of people. There were remarkable gains made in the fight against HIV/Aids, malaria and tuberculosis. In addition, the under-five mortality rate declined by more than half, while maternal mortality went down 45 per cent worldwide.

Therefore, they replaced the MDGs with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Goal 3 of the SDGs is categorical: “Ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages.” One of the health targets under this goal is to achieve universal health coverage, including financial risk protection, access to quality essential health care services, and access to safe, effective, quality, and affordable essential medicines and vaccines.

This goal emphasises access to medicines, patents, and prices. It supports research and development of vaccines and medicines for communicable and non-communicable diseases that largely affect developing countries and provide access to affordable essential medicines and vaccines, in line with the Doha Declaration on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights.

While the SDGs advocate access to medicines, the cost of these essential commodities has been out of reach for many as there are no price caps on medicine globally. High prices are particularly burdensome to patients in developing countries, where most medicines are paid for out-of-pocket by individual patients.

Up to 10 million lives can be saved in a year by improving access to essential medicines and vaccines. In Kenya, the liberalisation of the pharmaceutical market has not made it any easier because it is nearly impossible to bring down the cost of medicines in a free market.

In fact, the drafters of the Health Bill in Kenya did not make any provision for a drug pricing policy. The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has been making attempts to lower the cost of medicines but faces both legal and policy constraints.

Availability of essential medicines and medical supplies is a testament of a functional health care system. One of the major objectives of a functioning system is to reduce the cost of health care.

Non-state organisations, therefore, should help reduce the cost of medicines to help in the achievement of the SDGs on access to safe, effective, quality, and affordable medicines and vaccines. Also, both national and county governments can consider forming partnerships with medical supply chain organisations to distribute medical supplies to public health facilities through long-term engagements in the form of contracts.

Given the technical nature of procurement of medicines, there should be a review of procurement procedures to involve more health professionals. For county governments, which are grappling with the challenge of medical supplies, the development and enactment of a law can be considered such that revenue generated in the department is ploughed back to improve public health.

There are laudable efforts involving development partners, non-governmental organisations, and faith-based organisations to mitigate against high costs of medicines and they should be supported.

These efforts show how, with the right planning and targeting, non-state actors can help in the achievement of quality health care for all.