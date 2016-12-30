By GABRIEL DOLAN

Mixed would best describe my end of year feelings.

On the one hand, there is relief that 2016 has passed quietly but an ominous dread accompanies the arrival of 2017.

Most decent folk would wish we could turn the calendar to September, thus leapfrogging the election event.

Regular readers of this column know that the most frequent themes addressed in this space in the past 12 months have been corruption and extra judicial killings (EJKs).

Corruption reached such unprecedented levels in 2016 that one would require a major database to keep up with the looting spree.

On the other hand, human rights groups frequently provided figures that illustrate beyond any doubt that EJKs have reached the highest level on record.

Killing of terror suspects, street people, hawkers and any undesirables is clearly official government policy, confirming that police reform has metamorphosed into the creation of new death squads.

So despite the notable achievements of this administration, its most severe critics will view it as the one that robbed and killed its own citizens.

That is the legacy as it seeks re-election and many will conclude that it has lost its right to govern.

But will the country get through a peaceful, fair and just ballot and come September still be together in one piece?

Without being alarmist or pessimistic, the signs are very disturbing.

Events of the past week clearly demonstrate that both Cord and Jubilee lack leadership and statesmanship.

SAY NO

The public space is extremely polarised and volatile.

There is a desperate need for alternative voices that resonate with the vast majority of the public.

No one wants a repeat of 2007.

Yet, before we choose to forget those horrible events we might take time to view the recently released Inform Action production Remember Me.

The 30-minute programme found on You Tube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FR7j7eOFJI0) reminds us of the 350,000 IDPs that remain unsettled and, in particular, of the inappropriately named ‘Integrated IDPs’ in Nyanza and Western who have received little or no support a decade after losing family, limbs, livelihoods and dignity.

The stories featuring Elizabeth, Simon, Domtila, Andrew, Susan and William are heartbreaking and sobering.

Jubilee and Cord leaders should be made watch this programme together behind closed doors and given one question to deliberate on: do you want a repeat of the destruction?

Yet, while dialogue is essential, it should not be confined to the two major political parties.

Kenya is much greater than them.

A grave error was made to exclude civil society, the religious sector and the public from the initial formulation of the new electoral laws.

BIG PICTURE

That exclusion has ultimately led to the present impasse.

Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro recognised the difficulty when he permitted CSOs, FBOs and Wanjiku to give their views on the contentious amendments.

The space that rightly belongs to those groups must be reclaimed, retained and galvanised to shield the nation from the threats and excesses of the political class.

The latter have consistently shown that they cannot be trusted with the security and welfare of the nation.