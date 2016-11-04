By GODWIN MURUNGA

This column was conceived as I was running the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

I had taken the decision in early in May to celebrate my birthday by doing the half-marathon aiming to get fit while contributing to a cause that matters to many Kenyans.

Running the marathon is interesting.

Almost instinctively, you oscillate between the rigour of running and the pleasure of observing your surrounding.

You lapse into deep thought, even prayer. You get reminded how real life is.

At the 16km mark, I noticed a gentleman jog past me.

Running at a steady speed, he seemed focused on the importance of that event, to him personally and for the cause the marathon supports.

His number, 11086, registered in my mind. At the finish line, I learned he is Elias Noor, a Programme Officer at Unicef.

My sense is that there were many people like Mr Noor running; selfless, not seeking publicity, focused on the cause and undeterred by sideshows.

There are millions of patriots like Mr Noor; successful in every sense of the word, not just financially; abidingly loyal to their causes irrespective of what Kenya does to or for them.

It’s people like him that come to mind when I think of the YouTube video by Caroline Mutoko titled ‘Kenya is ‘Abroad’ & We’re Brats!’ that is based on a dinner she attended with non-Kenyan friends.

These friends apparently think Kenyans complain too much about our country when in fact, in their assessment and that of Ms Mutoko, the “only portal into Africa is Kenya, it is Nairobi.”

“We are actually the heartbeat of the region,” she says in the video.

She arrived at this conclusion after dismissing Nigerian and South African economies on extremely flimsy, cavalier and anecdotal grounds.

In the video, she focuses on Kenyans between 40 to 65 years, whom she describes as people “who wasted their time” and are “bitter”.

Citing her dinner friends, she states some truisms: “If you are well to do in Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kigali, Bujumbura, DR Congo, Juba, even in Mogadishu, and you need medical treatment, where do you go?”

MATERIAL WEALTH

Wait for her earth-shaking answer. She cites Aga Khan, Nairobi, Mater and MP Shah hospitals.

Ms Mutoko recites the same earth-shattering discovery for education, arguing that when the region wants quality education, they go to Kenyan schools like Riara, Makini, Carlton, and then Turi and USIU.

First, if indeed Ms Mutoko knows the cohort of ages 40-65, the intonation she mimics in her video does not reflect it.

Second, when Mogadishu and Juba become your standard for gauging quality medical or education service, you have to retrace your steps back to school to re-learn how to conduct comparative analysis.

Third, brats from the region have the right to see private medical and educational facilities in Kenya as their Mecca.

Their measure of quality is obviously extremely jaundiced; this being a medical condition induced by life of privilege lived amidst poverty induced by dictatorship, violence, and war.

However, let them try out public hospitals or schools where more than 90 per cent of Kenyans must go for attention.

In any case, some of these brats are children of dictators and warlords, people who have caused or benefited from untold suffering perpetrated against poor and innocent citizens of their country while their families live comfortably in Nairobi. Why wouldn’t Nairobi be a Mecca for them?

Finally, many Kenyans will tell you that in many cases, it is cheaper to fly loved ones to India for medical treatment than it is to treat them in a Nairobi private hospital.

Being cynical about such difficult decisions people have to make is heartless.

Most Kenyans aged 40-65 retain a humble perspective on material wealth, having risen from ordinary and humble backgrounds. They have no interest in vanity projects.