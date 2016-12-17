By DOMINIC WAMUGUNDA

When I was growing up in rural Gatundu, as children we all understood that all parents in the village were responsible for all of us.

One did not allow himself or herself to be seen doing the wrong thing by any one parent let alone his or her own parents.

As a matter of fact any parent in the neighbourhood would reprimand us, even punish us, if we were doing the wrong thing and then report to one’s own parents in which case additional punishment was administered.

In short there was an informally integrated education system that focused on the formation of a wholesome human being.

We learnt that we had to respect those who were older than ourselves.

If an older person boarded a bus and they did not have a seat, while one was seated, it was natural for one to stand up and offer them a seat.

In the same manner, if an older person was carrying some luggage, one would automatically offer to help. We spoke with respect to older people.

As we have evolved, things have changed to the extent that the younger people we interact with these days have a totally different value system.

Today a university student will walk into an office and demand to be served even without first introducing themselves.

How many times have I heard “I want you to write a recommendation letter for me ...”

Today’s children have the experience of demanding things from their parents and getting them.

WHOLISTIC LEARNING

As a result this becomes part of their character as they grow up.

The other day when the Form One intake was being done, there is the chairman of the parents’ association who talked about re-introducing caning in schools to ensure discipline.

That caught my eye and I wondered how that ties up with the formation of an integrated and wholesome young person for the future of a noble and sober society.

It is true that every good idea that is offered by a person who is interested in the growth of our young people should be welcome.

It is also true that some forms of punishment may produce good results in deterring younger people from certain behaviour patterns.

Overall, however, I think our thinking – particularly as we prepare to introduce a new education system – should be directed towards bringing together all institutions such as family, school, religious organisations and others that have anything to do with the formation of youth to focus on an integrated system that forms the whole person.