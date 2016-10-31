The blood of any patient who has died or will die in county hospitals due to lack of medical assistance is on the hands of the officials of the Ministry of Health implicated in the plunder that has shaken the nation.

Likewise, any mother who dies while giving birth or any new born baby who dies in any of our county hospitals, their blood too soils the hands of those who have denied these hospitals the vital financing to run their operations smoothly.

It is shocking to hear that the Ministry of Health diverted more than Sh5 billion shilling meant for the devolved health units to suspicious services provided by equally suspicious companies.

And this at a time when devolved governments are facing challenges in providing free maternity care, in line with national government policy.

Some counties have threatened to start charging for these services.

Doctors and nurses have gone on strike in some counties, demanding salary and better terms of service.

When doctors and nurses go on strike and keep away from their places of work, it is very different from a situation where factory workers down their tools.

To a factory, losses will be made and will be reflected in the balance sheet at the end of the year.

DANGER TO LIVES

However, for a hospital that is paralysed by such a strike, the loss will be in the suffering and inconvenience to the public and loss of lives.

These are losses that cannot be quantified and anyone who in any way contributes to the loss of life is a killer.

The President is under pressure from the opposition and Kenyans in general to take action against the looters in the Ministry of Health and in other departments of his government.

He can choose to sack the officials or ask them to “step aside” while the investigation continues.

If the cases are ever prosecuted, it might take years before their conclusion and might even be thrown out due to shoddy investigation.

This is not enough and will not soothe Kenyans who are grieving over the loss of their loved ones who died because of this scam.

During the Anti-Corruption and Accountability Summit last month, the President expressed his frustration at the slow pace in the fight against corruption even after making resources and support available to the agencies responsible.

President Kenyatta may not have acted against those accused of looting as fast and decisively as the opposition would like but that does not mean that he is personally corrupt.

What is happening is that we have a president who is ill-equipped to fight the ever rising vice.

In his hands are blunt and broken tools which are no match for the growing graft.

REVIEW CONSTITUTION

What the President is doing is trying to cut down a mugumo tree with a razor blade.

His inability to act strongly against corrupt officials can be traced to a Constitution that was crafted under the cloud of the oppressive rules we have had since independence.

Critics of those in power were put in jail for flimsy reasons and many were detained without trial.

The drafters of the new constitution were keen to ensure that no future president welded such powers.

What they came up with is a constitution that protects civil liberties but is lenient to offenders, especially those committing economic crimes.

To fight corruption effectively, there is an urgent need to review the Constitution or put in place a legislation to make economic crimes a capital offence.

No bail should be granted to a person accused of corruption and all the property acquired through graft should be frozen.

If the person is convicted the property should be forfeited to the State. This will discourage people from engaging in corruption.