By PHILIP OCHIENG

The ongoing plethora of exchanges between President Uhuru Kenyatta and oppositionist Raila Odinga is truly unfortunate. For what the exchanges reveal is mutual intolerance completely dangerous to any young system aspiring to freedom of thought.

From the literature on democracy, I know nothing which asserts rigidly that the opposition’s job is limited to opposing the government. I know nothing in the theory which insists that the government and the opposition must take positions in rigid opposition to each other and cannot co-operate.

Kenya’s opposition is now suggesting that the present government can never do anything good for society. To which the government replies that the opposition’s only aim is to destroy whatever the government has achieved for Kenyans.

This opposition for opposition’s sake is among the factors that stand so solidly in the Third World’s path to creating both ideas and wealth.

It so polarises a country as to force it to squander its extremely little political energy in a Niagara of words that have never developed a country.

It forces the two sides into the liberalism that the United States has recently forced Kenya’s ilk worldwide to adopt, including the mutually unhelpful theoretical standpoint that there can be no area of agreement between the government and the opposition.

RISE IN DISCORDANCE

Yet if that were the case, no Third World country would be governable because every voice would rise in discordance. For that very reason, every voice would be submerged in a deluge of political lava.

In that case, the opposition leader’s main task must be to subject every government proposition to scrutiny to ensure that, if implemented, the proposition will serve society well and adequately. Yet recent newspaper headlines suggest that both sides are beginning to draw absolutely rigid lines between themselves.

Opposition for opposition’s sake is again beginning to characterise Mr Odinga’s political army. Contrariwise, a voice of intolerance to all opposition is beginning to be heard from the corridors of power. Such a situation is absolutely dangerous to a young democracy aspiring to a robust economy.

To be sure, the opposition leader’s task is to examine every government policy and to react to it publicly. But it must do so with a cool head to help the government to improve on it. An opposition can be socially useful only so long as it is able to make the government do things that are objectively good for society without harming that society.

Thus a country like ours, with such a weak socio-political foundation, requires a keenly responsible-minded opposition – demanding things that must be demanded, but always keen to do so only in a manner that preserves and does not destroy.

OVERTHROWING THE GOVERNMENT

On the other side, it requires a government so wide-minded and open-eared as to receive all voices positively – namely, without our infantile habit of reacting to all opposition merely as enemies intent on overthrowing the government. That, however, exists, which is precisely why the oppositionist might weigh his words carefully.

A mature opposition will speak in terms that do not insult anybody or cause mindless unrest. Thus if you know a method by which the government can similarly improve its performance without causing unnecessary fracas, why not offer it to State House?

That, I suggest, is why the government and the opposition should consider themselves merely as two sides of the same coin through which this country can rise rapidly to the club of top economies and democracies.