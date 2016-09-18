By ANDREW MAINA

The ban on the airlifting of miraa by the Somali Government had dampened the celebrations over its recent elevation to cash crop status. However, through the intervention of the government, the ban has been lifted.

The upgrading of miraa was intended to cushion the farmers from the effects of the ban of the crop in the European market and came wrapped in a Sh1 billion funding gift.

The announcement was made at State House, Nairobi, and many leaders from Meru attended. This angered Meru Governor Peter Munya, who was hosting the third Annual Devolution Conference and saw the timing as intending to undermine his influence in Meru county.

Perhaps with the hope of boosting his influence, Mr Munya, travelled to Hargeisa in Somaliland, a breakaway state of the Federal Republic of Somalia. He is reported to have urged for a reduction of the duty charged on Kenyan miraa in exchange for recognition of the Republic of Somaliland by the government of Kenya.

This angered the Federal Republic of Somalia and in retaliation, banned the airlifting of miraa from Kenya, resulting in more losses for the already battered multi-million shilling industry and even riots in Maua. It also strained relations between Kenya and the government in Mogadishu.

Even before Mr Munya’s controversial visit, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had threatened to ban the trade and the consumption of the stimulant, saying it had a devastating impact on Somalis. However, some people saw this in the context of retaliation for Kenya’s decision to close down the Dadaab camp and the repatriation of refugees.

In June 2014, the UK government classified miraa together with cannabis despite a report by its Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs opposing the ban. Other than claims that its users littered their neighbourhoods, no credible evidence was found to show a direct link with the various harmful effects its consumption is claimed to be responsible for.

BANNING MIRAA

The UK was accused of banning miraa, not to prevent drug abuse but because of the race of most of its consumers and the suspicion that they may be linked to global terrorism activities. The UK government denied this. The European market is now permanently shut for miraa.

I found it surprising that no leader from the opposition, which opposes almost everything that the government does, has complained about the formation of the Task Force on the Development of the Miraa Industry and the Sh1 billion funding, which smells of politics.

Instead what we saw were some of the members of the opposition chewing miraa in public during the governors’ conference. It confirmed the perception that anyone interested in votes from Meru must chew miraa whether they like it or not.

Miraa may have no serious medical effect on its consumers but it definitely has other negative social effects, especially on the youth. I think that although we can tolerate the habit of chewing miraa, it should not be encouraged.

It is a crop that should never have been elevated to the status of cash crop. Instead, the farmers should have been given financial support to encourage them to grow other crops. A good example is tea. No cent should go to the promotion of miraa consumption.

Part of this funding should be used to ensure that boys in these areas go to school instead of getting into the lucrative miraa picking employment.

The school drop-outs should be encouraged to join village polytechnics or other training facilities to learn new skills to give them alternative ways of earning a living.

This and other support measures targeting miraa-growing areas can wean the residents from dependence on the crop. In the long run, those willing to continue growing the crop will survive better in a less crowded local market while consumers can have a steady supply.

This way, spending our money on a crop whose consumption many do not support may be justified.