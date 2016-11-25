By VITALIS MUSEBE

Folks, beware! Kenya’s next elections are being rigged in advance through an elaborate and systematic bribery of voters in the name of harambee.

And in their usual conspiracy of silence, Kenyans are hardly raising questions about this dubious yet potentially explosive issue.

Kenyans seem to see nothing wrong when political leaders congregate in churches, schools and other venues to donate millions of shillings before heading to political rallies.

That churches have become regular stopping points for politicians in their advance search for votes is not in doubt.

And leading the harambee crusades in churches is none other than Deputy President William Ruto.

In his most recent forays at the Coast, the DP led a series of fundraising events in which he never missed to drum up support for the nascent Jubilee outfit that he is fronting for the re-election of Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017 and Ruto’s own bid for the presidency in 2022.

In recent months, the DP’s fundraising escapades have seen him part with millions of shillings usually carried in brand new high denomination Kenya currency notes.

Ruto has casually dismissed critics of his fundraising exploits including cord leader Raila Odinga as either anti-development or merely jealousy of his now well endowed pockets.

But Ruto is not alone in this. Anyone aspiring for political office in next year’s elections will tell you that fundraisings have become ideal grounds for trapping political campaign money.

POLITICAL MILEAGE

Churches as well as school committees seeking development funds are now routinely reaching out to those with political ambitions.

This business of using harambees to play politics is not new.

Indeed, the reason Kenya has failed to tame corruption has to do with the pressure to demonstrate ability to give out money to needy institutions through harambees.

Harambee has been defended by its proponents as an ideal vehicle for developing the country and those who have voiced criticism have quickly been dismissed as “enemies of development”.

Whether harambee has brought this country the desired development or not is another matter, but the fact that it is being used as potent political weapon cannot be gainsaid.

In a country where people give out money without being asked to disclose its sources, harambee is one of the avenues that money from all unfathomable and non-disclosed sources end.

We have become a country where corruption knows no limits and we cannot pretend that some of the proceeds of corruption and “tenderprising” does not end up in churches.

In Kenya, the more the politicians give to churches, the more popular they become and the more they are sought after to preside over harambees.

That is perhaps why the Deputy President has become the most sought after leader by those planning church harambees.

Let us face it, as the country approaches elections, harambees cannot be conducted in a vacuum.

The events will most certainly take a political dimension and those participating will be tempted to use the venues to pass their political messages.

PROMOTING EVIL

That is why we must reopen debate on the whole issue. Does it not amount to voter bribery?

In my humble view we must rethink the place of harambee in development and in the fight against corruption, as well as our political agenda.

Harambee has hugely contributed to our culture of glorifying free money without bothering to establish its source.

We must also decide whether the president and his deputy as well as top opposition leaders should go around the country dishing out money to citizens in the name of development.

The duty of government should be to develop institutions and put in place infrastructure and other structures to enable the country to develop.

Giving out money to people and individuals does not bring development.

It only helps to oil the culture of dependence and promotion of corruption that has become the cancer that threatens to vanquish our country.

Similarly we cannot expect to achieve a credible, free and fair elections conducted on a level playing ground when politicians running government are allowed to freely go around the country giving out money in what are clearly campaign outings and still expect our elections to be credible, free and fair.