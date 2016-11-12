WAMBUGU: How fake apps lead thieves into your phone

By SAM WAMBUGU

A slew of knockoff apps have quietly infiltrated Apple’s App Store and Google Store in recent months, looking to lure unsuspecting phone owners with bogus deals. These apps are juxtaposed with millions of genuine apps in the store. A casual eye may not easily tell the fake from the real.

The rogue apps, most from developers in China, slip through the digital stores process for reviewing every app before it is published. And there are serious risks to using a fake app.

Entering banking information opens a customer to potential financial fraud. Some fake apps contain malware that can steal personal data or even lock the phone until the user pays a ransom.

Some fakes encourage users to log in using their Facebook credentials, potentially exposing personal information on their social media platforms.

Apple has for years been known to have tighter methods for keeping off fakes compared with the competition, but that reputation is quickly getting eroded.

Last September, Apple embarked on a campaign to review all the two million apps in the App Store and remove apps that no longer function as intended, don’t follow current review guidelines or are outdated.

Despite these efforts, new fake apps appear every day. In some cases, developers change the content of an app after it has been approved by Apple’s monitors. In other instances, the counterfeiters change their names and credentials, and re-submit similar apps after one round of fakes is discovered.

In practice, however, Apple focuses more on blocking malicious software and does not routinely examine the thousands of apps submitted to the iTunes store every day to see if they are legitimately associated with the listed brand names.

The Apple review process focuses more on the security of the iOS device, rather than on potential sources of data theft. Additionally, intellectual property matters are a complex.

Apple will respond to copyright or trademark claims, but generally after an app is already published and a genuine copyright holder has complained.

How can one spot the fakes? Many of them have red flags, signalling they are not real, such as ludicrously looking menus written in broken English, limited or no reviews and no history of previous versions.

RUNNING AN ANTIVIRUS

Some of the reviews posted on the apps indicate that at least some people tried them out and became frustrated.

If you’re suspicious of an app’s authenticity, you can attempt to verify it by looking at the developer. Both Google Play and Apple App Store list the developer of an app near the app’s name, and you can click (or tap) on it to bring up other apps that the developer has worked on.

A few anti-virus applications are available for iOS, but they generally exist to scan for files that might infect another device (like a Windows or Mac computer). They would not stop the download of a fake app.

Android, however, has been hit by malware many times over the past year. Running an antivirus on your Android is wise. There are many anti-malware apps on the market, but some are better than others.

Smartphones have given us quicker access to more information than ever before. The ability to text, chat, email, shop, check your bank account and other accounts right from the palm of your hand is pretty convenient — but it’s also dangerous.

When many people think about scams, the typical fake email may come to mind, but criminals are now using your everyday activities to try and steal your information.

Wambugu is an informatics specialist [email protected]