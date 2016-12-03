By SAM WAMBUGU

Every so often, we take photos of ourselves or other people take pictures of us. Sometimes we take videos.

In formal and informal meetings, it has become a custom to whip out phones and record digital memories.

The digital clips are shared widely. Sometimes we look at our digital images and love or loath what we see.

With technology all around us, there is a need for tips on how to look and sound great, digitally.

If you are going to speak on video, keep your verbal delivery consistent — not too fast, not too slow — and avoid long pauses, keeping in mind that too many “um’s and ah’s” can affect your credibility.

Also, to let your personality shine, refrain from a monotone speech pattern.

You want to come across as appealing, welcoming and trustworthy to your viewers, and much of that is expressed via your tone.

Should you be required to give an interview, make sure you maintain eye contact with the interviewer.

If you’re going for straight-to-camera delivery, eye contact with the camera means eye contact with the viewer — so don’t let your eyes jump all over the place.

In a sit-down interview, stay away from chairs that swivel or rock.

These adjustments are not easy, but you will recall that practice makes perfect.

DRESS YOURSELF

While seated, you want to come off as a confident and credible person.

Push your shoulders back, chin up, and remember to speak with a smile.

Doing these three things will affect the energy of your delivery and enhance your posture and overall flow.

Looking your best is key to feeling more confident in front of the camera.

When you’re confident, your delivery and final video product will be professional.

Sometimes what looks good to the naked eye looks awful on a photo or video.

Choosing appropriate clothing sets the visual stage for your production.

Business casual attire works best in most cases, but it depends on what type of industry you’re in.

Choose clothing you’d wear when working with a client or customer.

Before your shoot, experiment with a variety of outfits and colours to determine what makes you feel your best.

It’s best to avoid shiny, reflective materials, bright colours, bold patterns and thin stripes.

Also, take into consideration the background to ensure there’s enough contrast with your wardrobe.

And of course, make sure your clothes are clean, lint and wrinkle-free.

PREPARATIONS

Alternatively, watch the TV news anchors tonight. Their dressing will give you a good idea of what to wear.

If you wear makeup, it should be applied slightly thicker than everyday wear.

But be careful, too much will make you look overdone, which you want to avoid.

Stick with a natural yet defined look. Powder is a must, and keeping blot paper handy during your shoot will be a blessing if working under professional lighting.

Jewellery should be kept minimal and professional — again, whatever you might normally wear when working or meeting a client or customer.

If you wear glasses, it’s best if they are coated to reduce reflections of video light.

And don’t forget to do a final mirror or camera test before recording.

To come out great, practice before the main event. Record your voice and play it back.

Take several videos of yourself and play back.

Make changes appropriately until you get the desired result. You will be sure to admire the digital you.