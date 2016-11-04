On Tuesday, Americans go to the polls to vote for their 45th President and successor to the worthy Barack Obama.

I write this goodwill message to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, first and foremost because she is an inspiration for many around the world for taking a shot at the presidency of the greatest nation on earth and a worthy likely successor to another great human being – President Obama.

Most importantly, however, I write this message of encouragement to Hillary Clinton for her long struggle for the rights of women and children, not just in America but around the world.

I first met Hillary Clinton in Vienna, Austria during the World Conference on Human Rights held by the United Nations from June 14 to 25, 1993.

It was the first human rights conference since the end of the Cold War.

I was there as chairperson of the Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya and together with other delegates, we were there to fight for the rights of women around the world and for Kenyan women.

The conference was marked by an unprecedented degree of participation by government delegates and the international human rights community.

Some 7,000 participants, including academics, treaty bodies, national institutions and representatives of more than 800 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) attended.

The conference had an expansive view of human rights, with efforts made to highlight women’s rights, indigenous peoples’ rights, minority rights, and more in the context of universal political and economic rights.

Women’s rights in particular gained a strong and effective presence at the conference.

Hillary Clinton, as the time the First Lady of the United States, gave the now famous and powerful speech, “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights”, at the conference.

That speech is to date considered to be the most influential that has had a far-reaching impact in the women’s rights movement.

PERFECT CANDIDATE

Due to that speech, women’s rights were, for the first time, affirmed as human rights, paving the way for their being mainstreamed into the greater human rights agenda.

The second time our paths crossed was in 1995 during the United Nations 4th Women’s Conference in Beijing, China.

Critical at this conference was, among others, the advancement of women and achievement of equality between women and men as a matter of human rights and a condition for social justice.

The outcome of the conference was a Declaration and Platform for Action aimed at achieving greater equality and opportunity for women, which has become the blueprint for world countries to put in place legislation, policies and mechanisms for improvement of the human rights of women.

Hillary Clinton once again made one of the most powerful speeches, highlighting her consistent commitment to women’s rights and which guided her efforts through the Department of Justice’s Violence Against Women Office and beyond.

For those of us who followed her speech and cheered her on in Vienna and Beijing, we came home and championed respect for the rights of women through the Constitution and legislations such as the Marriage Act 2014, Protection from Domestic Violence Act 2015, Matrimonial Property Act, 2013, among others.

Rated as one of the most brilliant lawyers in the US, Hillary could have spent her life making money but instead chose to work for the betterment of humanity.

She has a long history of subjugating her personal interests to greater human good.

She has certainly ensured equality between men and women, which is important for social and economic development.

For this, I believe she will make an excellent president and humanity around the world will benefit. Best of luck madam Clinton.