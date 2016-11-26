By GERRY LOUGHRAN

Ed Balls is a tubby, good-humoured, ex-MP (he was Labour and lost his seat) who has become some kind of a national hero because he performs (not too elegantly, it has to be said) on one of the best loved shows on British television, Strictly Come Dancing.

The Observer newspaper said his “cheerful willingness to perform outrageous routines … has made him more popular than any serving politician.”

Strictly Come Dancing is a reality show which goes out on the BBC’s main channel every Saturday night, celebrities and ordinary folks compete in ballroom and Latin dance competitions. Styles required include, the waltz, the quickstep, the foxtrot, the rumba, the tango, the cha cha cha and more.

The show attracts a regular top-rating audience of more than nine million viewers and you cannot get away from it. Throughout the land every Sunday morning the chorus is heard: “Did you see Strictly last night? What about that Ed Balls, then!”

So influential is Strictly Come Dancing that a host of similar shows are about to hit our screens. These include The Ballroom Boys, a documentary about four lads from Wales who want to be dancers, and Dance, Dance, Dance, in which celebrities attempt to recreate pop videos and film sequences.

Being the possessor of two left feet, I seek refuge in a rival programme, Planet Earth. This is all about the living treasures of our world — golden eagles soaring among mountain peaks rather than Ed Balls swirling across the dance floor.

After many years of excellent wildlife programmes, lions and elephants and monkeys in Africa, giant tortoises on the Galapagos Islands, killer whales and playful dolphins in the world’s oceans, you might think we have had enough of nature in the raw. But no! As the technology gets better, the lure simply gets stronger.

PLANET EARTH SERIES

The first episode of a new Planet Earth series was presented by the great David Attenborough, aged 90, from the basket of a hot air balloon floating above the Himalayan mountains. He was watched by 9.2 million viewers.

Already we are arguing which footage from the subsequent episodes is the most amazing: Racer snakes pursuing a baby iguana over sand and rocks (the iguana escapes), or rarely seen snow leopards mating and snarling, or ibexes (goat-like creatures) nimbly negotiating virtually perpendicular cliff faces or a jaguar attacking a crocodile or eagles gliding and diving on their prey — tiny mammals on the ground — while being photographed by paragliding cameramen.

There is one aspect to this nature study which sometimes makes me uneasy. Almost always, a little drama is enacted: a cheetah cub gets lost, a daddy penguin leaves his family to seek food, a lioness stalks a dozy dik-dik. As the drama unfolds, so do the questions.

How do we know that is the same frightened cheetah cub we saw in the previous frame? They all look alike to us. Was the penguin which caught the fish, the one we saw at the beginning? Did the dik-dik look up in alarm just as the lioness moved or was that another dik-dik at another time and place?

DRAMAS CLEVERLY STITCHED

In other words, are we watching the same animals in real situations or were these dramas cleverly stitched together from hundreds of feet of tape?

I’ve decided that even if it is a bit of a cheat, I don’t really care. After all, if what we saw didn’t actually happen then, be sure it happened yesterday or will happen tomorrow. Drama happens every day on Planet Earth.

***

The 999 call to the police said, “Mummy hasn’t answered yet. I don’t know why, but she hasn’t answered yet.”

The caller was four-year-old Suzie. Her mother, Rowena, had collapsed in the hallway of their Tynemouth home with a respiratory arrest after an allergic reaction.

Unable to get a response from her mother, Suzie dialled the emergency number and explained calmly to handler Alan Hall of Northumberland Police what had happened, then answered questions about her mother’s condition.

She knocked on the door of a neighbour’s house but the lady wasn’t in. Then when an ambulance arrived, she opened her front door for the paramedics.

Suzie’s mum had stopped breathing by then, but the ambulance crew was able to stabilise her.

After a night in emergency care, Rowena returned home.

Police Superintendent Nicola Musrove said: “Had it not been for the quick actions of Suzie, her mother would undoubtedly have died.”

Suzie says she wants to be a paramedic when she grows up.

***

Talking about dancing, a young man hoping to become a movie star went for an audition in Hollywood. The report on him said: “Can’t act, can’t sing, can dance a little.” The young man was Fred Astaire, probably the finest movie dancer of all time.