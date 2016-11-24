By JOHN FEAKES

More by this Author

Violence against women is unacceptable, anywhere and any time.

It is a significant human rights violation that has a profound and devastating impact on its victims, on communities, and society.

Across the world, more than one in every three women has been beaten, coerced into sex, or abused in some other way, most often by someone she knows, including her partner or another male family member.

Such violence is a symptom of gender inequality and takes many forms, but underlying it is the idea that women and girls do not have the same importance and rights as men and boys.

Combating this bias, and the harm that results, is a priority of the Australian Government and a key part of our foreign policy and aid programme.

This represents a huge challenge, but one we can address by helping those who have been subject to violence and taking a stand against the attitudes and behaviour that allow it to happen.

Australia is committed to partnering with other countries to end violence against women through dedicated programmes, supporting related health and emergency accommodation services, and improved justice systems.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, observed annually on November 25, provides a focus for these efforts and an opportunity to reflect on the work that remains to be done.

This date is also the start of the Sixteen Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women campaign, which continues up to International Human Rights Day on December 10 and seeks to mobilise community action to address these important issues directly in our everyday lives and behaviour.

Australia is not immune from the global problem of violence against women.

As in the rest of the world, levels of violence in Australia are intolerable.

Last year alone, more than 100 women in Australia lost their lives as a result of domestic violence.

Studies have also found that one in three Australian women had experienced physical violence since the age of 15.

Responding to this unacceptable situation, Australia’s National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women brought together leaders from all levels of government, committing to fund a coordinated, long-term programme with the clear objective of ending violence against women.

HUMAN RIGHTS

Australia and its partners in the region are responding to violence against women in a targeted way.

This includes supporting governments and civil society actors to reform institutions to provide better resources and outcomes for women and girls, and also to change perspectives across society.

In addition to local initiatives, we are a global contributor to the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women, which works with governments and civil society on violence prevention programming.

Under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, gender equality and women’s empowerment is a stand-alone goal for all countries, including Australia.

Violence against women is not only a violation of a woman’s human rights, it is a burden on national economies.

As well as destroying lives and communities, it is a drain on the health care, social services, policing, and justice systems.

In Australia, the cost (in monetary terms) of violence against women and their children in the past year, including due to workforce absences, was estimated at the equivalent of at least Sh1.5 billion.

No country can afford to let this situation stand.

This is our challenge: one that we must all confront.

We must be responsible to ourselves and one another for our actions, making sure our sons respect girls as their equals and our daughters realise that being a woman does not limit their potential.