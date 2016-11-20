Deputy President William Ruto recently toured Kerio Valley to reassure residents of the government’s commitment to ending months of bloodshed occasioned by cattle rustlers.

To underscore the difficult task facing State security machinery in addressing the latest round of violence, Pokot bandits made away with livestock in two villages a few hours before Mr Ruto landed.

The bandits have continued to stage brazen raids despite the deployment of more police officers.

For the past four months, the sound of gunshots has reigned supreme in Kerio Valley. The consequences have been devastating for the Marakwet community, with more than 20 people killed, dozens more injured, and thousands of livestock stolen.

The attacks have increased despite numerous peace meetings between the warring communities. The region has the dubious distinction of being labelled “Valley of Death” owing to the deadly cattle rustling menace that lasted more than a decade from 1990.

Women and children spend nights out in the bush in the escarpment. Farms have been abandoned and birds have a field day feasting on ripe bananas and mangoes. Those who still own livestock have nowhere to graze them because the enemy lurks in the grazing fields. Schooling has been disrupted and national examination candidates’ preparations compromised.

RAIDS EXECUTED

Cattle rustling has existed among the Pokot and Marakwet communities dating back many generations. The weapons of choice in the old days were crude — mostly spears, bows and arrows. However, today’s raids are executed using guns and other sophisticated weapons, making the conflict deadly. The bandits not only want to steal livestock, they also want to kill their owners.

Although the government has tried to contain the escalating conflict by deploying more police officers and armoured vehicles, little has changed. Instead, the situation is deteriorating.

In fact, residents see police presence as an insult and a waste of public resources because they do little to push back the raiders or recover stolen livestock. It is not surprising that the Deputy President wondered what the 280 policemen have been doing as lawlessness escalated.

If the renewed government resolve to find a lasting solution to the banditry that has dogged Kerio Valley for decades is to succeed, particular attention must be paid to opening up the region, which has been a victim of years of neglect with no major government development projects worth mentioning.

WORSENING SECURITY SITUATION

The county governments of Elgeyo-Marakwet, Baringo, and West Pokot have taken the cue from the national government and are not investing in the valley.

The government should pay attention to putting up schools in Tiaty constituency to address illiteracy and prevent young boys from accepting cattle rustling as a legitimate economic engagement.

Leaders from both communities have been blamed for the worsening security situation because they incite their people. Although we have government agencies charged with checking incitement, it is surprising that few suspected inciters have been prosecuted. Those who have faced the law have found a way of escaping justice. The government must deal firmly with politicians fuelling conflict.

The recruitment of police reservists announced by the DP is welcome, but the numbers need to be increased to supplement the efforts of the police.

The government should also, as a matter of priority, register all illegal guns in both communities to check their misuse. Those who do not comply should be disarmed to safeguard the lives and property of the residents of Kerio Valley.

The government has coddled bandits for far too long.