By MACHARIA GAITHO

I have for a long time restrained myself from commenting on the utterances of Kenya Film Classification Board chief executive Ezekiel Mutua. The man is my friend and former journalistic colleague, and maybe I gave him latitude in the hope that his excitement of high office would die down.

Obviously my hopes were misplaced. Mr Mutua’s job description comes with clearly defined functions and responsibilities, set down by the same law that establishes the board he heads.

Unfortunately, he has opted to bastardise the institution to fuel his own inflated sense of self-importance.

I do not know whether Mr Mutua has read and understood the relevant law, but it clearly sets out what his job is, and one does not need to be a PhD candidate to understand that his role as CEO and the role of the institution come with specific jurisdiction, limits, and boundaries.

The term “film classification” is very clear. It is not about exercising pretended powers to ban private parties or enforce prior censorship on films, TV shows, stage plays, advertising, news broadcasts, and even private wedding videos.

Neither is it about prescribing one’s own extremist religious Taliban-like moral code on the rest of society.

The latest outrage from the office of the man setting himself up as the unofficial moral policeman is a warning for entertainers to drop offensive or obscene stage names or face unspecified legal sanctions under unspecified sections of the Penal Code.

Now, it may be true that some musicians have taken stage names that might be offensive. However, regulating people’s names does not fall within the mandate of the Kenya Film Classification Board, whose own name is self-explanatory.

The kind of extremism being put on display every other day could, if not halted, be extended from banning some of the colourful stage names adopted by our musicians to banning real and actual names that are considered obscene by the zealot.

One does not need to go far to pick out names in Kenya that are common within some communities, but could be seen as vulgar in other tongues. These names are not whispered somewhere underground, but are openly used without any untoward thoughts.

Same goes for some place names from all over Kenya, which are quite harmless except for those with unhealthy minds.

Now, do not get me wrong. As a responsible Kenyan, I care deeply about the moral and ethical environment in which my children and grandchildren grow. I would not advocate unrestricted exposure to pornography or other offensive material, and for that reason I support the work of the Kenya Film Classification Board, as defined by law, not by those with unhealthy obsessions. I would also not want misguided officialdom to force extremely puritanical world views on others.

Government officials have every right to observe their own religious or moral codes, however extremist, narrow, or broad.

However, they have no right to use their offices as pulpits from which to push their individual codes or beliefs down the throats of every other Kenyan. Neither do they have the right to wilfully misinterpret the law to issue illegal edicts and prohibitions, as Mr Mutua has been doing with wild abandon as he seeks to even proscribe thoughts, ideas, and discussions that do not meet his approval.

I will not even mention Mr Mutua’s penchant for social media display of his conspicuous consumption of taxpayer funds, but the man has clearly debased his office.

Perhaps he ought to take the plunge without further delay and seek an alternative career in politics, where he will be right at home.

