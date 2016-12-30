By GODWIN MURUNGA

By the time you read this column again next week, we all will, hopefully, have crossed into 2017.

Let me take the first opportunity to wish you all a happy new year full of promise and, ultimately, many rewards.

This is not just what we want as Kenyans, it is what we deserve for the hard work we put into surviving the adversities of everyday life.

Yet, the promise of 2017 will not drop like manna.

It is and has always been within our grasp and we hold the will to shepherd it to fruition.

The challenge is that we have a procrastinatory attitude to realising the very best for ourselves, being happy to postpone our collective happiness and advancing fake excuses to justify this horrifying attitude.

From 2002 to date, we have made halting steps towards our promise by accepting less than what we deserve as Kenyans.

We have accepted diversionary tactics, engaged in fruitless debate and bended our standards so low to accommodate mediocrity.

We have sacrificed reason and logic on the altar of political tribalism, cheap propaganda, lies and corruption.

In essence, we have accepted to be controlled by tribal bigots for no gain at all.

Instead of naming them appropriately as bigots, we persist in baptising them as leaders.

As a result, our leaders have taken their place as our bosses, feeling exalted by the fact that they buy our votes and we defer to them accordingly.

FRESH START

Thus, they aimlessly toss us from one end to the other on every issue before they retreat into their private spaces to laugh at our stupidity.

Such exclusive private spaces are firmly in their control, places where they can have a hearty laugh at our expense and mock not just our naivety but our misplaced faith in their leadership.

When push comes to shove, and our teachers and doctors take labour action, our bossmen have no reason to worry or care.

After all, they take their children to private schools, seek treatment in private hospitals or abroad and eat and make merry in exclusive clubs.

They do this knowing that our underpaid police who, if need be, can be replaced by private security, will protect them.

Not only is this leadership self-absorbed, such self-absorption has reached the alarming levels where they believe their own truths, celebrate their own invincibility and tease you to dare do what you want.

Now, can 2017 be the year when we finally make the decisive move to realise our promise by seeking a new or, if not, a different leadership?

This is the question that stares us in the eye.

And by leadership, I mean a shift not just at the national level but at all levels where mediocrity has manifested.

This is the question we have recently ignored in favour of a sterile debate about technology in elections.

BEYOND REPROACH

It should be obvious by now that technology in the hands of an untrustworthy elections umpire is just as bad as any alternative.

Similarly, a manual backup in the hands of an untrustworthy election management body cannot ensure a credible election.

Lack of trust is the reason why we must focus on the umpire and not what the umpire is using.

The demand we must pose is that the umpire in the forthcoming elections must not only be independent of the contestants but must purpose to demonstrate this independence beyond reasonable doubt.

This is the irreducible minimum if we want to hear the voice of a plurality of Kenyans on who must assume leadership after this electoral cycle.

So far, it is not encouraging that everyone else is speaking on behalf of the IEBC except the IEBC itself.

The new IEBC must rise above partisanship and naivety and play its rightful role in giving us the first ever credible election since 1992.

On this, we must not negotiate.