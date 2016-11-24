By MUTUMA MATHIU

I have been reflecting on the errors I have recently made and I am seriously considering retreating, like Hillary Clinton, to my house and coiling on the sofa with the Book of Lamentations.

First, I went ahead and misread the US election, along with the other two billion people who inhabit this earth.

(By the way we are in trouble. Donald Trump probably holds us responsible for all the problems in the world for producing Barack Obama. You see, the US-African investment conference has already been called off.) I was heard preaching that Clinton was going to win the election by 450 votes.

I was reading American papers, which were full of opinion polls based on wishful thinking rather than data.

Trump talked about a “silent majority” that was going to come out and carry him over 270 votes.

The analysts and number crunchers, whom we revered, said that Trump’s “silent majority” was like dark matter; nobody can find a hint of it.

I have made other predictions too but in the interest of shortening the meeting, I think we should perhaps proceed to the main sermon.

Today, opposition leader Raila Odinga reminded us that we have a serious corruption problem.

Allow me to point out that we can only be reminded of something we already know.

The point is, we are so corrupt that our country is falling apart.

The main part of that corruption is in government, specifically in government procurement.

I am very pleased that Mr Odinga, whom Jubilee is accusing of being a partaker of the proceeds of corruption, has done something that is rarely done these days: he has come with a proposal to tackle the problem.

AN IDEA

His law will force the government to pay suppliers within 30 days and thereby cut the power of procurement, accounting, and audit staff in procuring entities.

Of course this will not stop governors from corruptly supporting the lifestyle of a party leader, for example.

It will do nothing about over-invoicing and the supply of air.

It will not discourage hairdressers from carrying money in bags to quarries in Rongai for the purpose of paying for hardcore in the middle of the night. But it probably is a start.

I want to revisit an idea I briefly broached last week in passing, a powerful concept that will cure this psychosis, this sick love for money that is undermining our society and reducing it to an aggregation of money-grabbing cabbages.

I think our salvation lies in exploiting the African’s fear of witchcraft and his strong belief in the supernatural (or is it the metaphysical?)

If someone can oblige with the drum rolls, I would like to move now to the Great Reveal: namely that we should adopt and institutionalise three ideas that ensured that crime was contained, if not eliminated altogether, in traditional African society: trial by curse, trial by ordeal, and the good old rolling beehive.

If you think that I am making this up, or that this is primitive African mumbo jumbo, please dig yourself out of the ethnocentric humbug in which you are mired; these are serious and respected judicial processes.

The first one consists in following a goat around a field, a heavy stick in hand.

You are required, under the close eye of the most revered elders, men of respect, seers and healers of the tribe, to follow the goat and rhythmically strike it with the stick.

Each stroke is accompanied by the incantation of a horrible curse against yourself and your entire lineage.

If you have lied or stolen, the curse will befall you and your people.

FORMER WAYS

There aren’t many people known to have gone through the ritual of “striking the goat” for the obvious reason that their families and lineages would quietly snap their necks than allow them to foolishly risk everyone’s lives.

In any case, the curse is so effective that any thief foolish enough to go through it is already dead and forgotten and, therefore, we do not know anything about them. See?

The second one is the venerable hot stone, which I mentioned last week.

It is a red-hot, heavy stone which the suspect is required to juggle like liver, accompanied by sacred incantations.

It only burns the guilty and its wounds are always fatal.

The final one is reserved for the most horrible folks: paedophiles, serial killers, and fellows who damage the common good by stuffing money in bags in the middle of the night and dragging it to Rongai (allegedly).

I am not recommending it, mind, I am merely recording it with the intention of scaring the thieves: if they do not stop, we might be forced to resort to it.

And its operation is simple: the bad egg is stuffed into the beehive head first and the bottom plugged.

Then he is carried by strong men, accompanied by the whole village, to the top of the most steep mountain, such as Ithanguni.

The oldest villager kicks off the stuffed beehive. At the end of the procedure, the bad egg is thoroughly scrambled.