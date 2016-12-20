By HASSAM MALIK MOHAMED

President Uhuru Kenyatta touched on two things in his Jamhuri Day speech that left me puzzled. One was his fresh jab at the International Criminal Court and the attendant suggestion of discontinuing our membership in its treaty.

The second point was his criticism of foreign non-governmental organisations that he accused of trying to influence the results of the election through civic education.

Concerning the first issue, I do not know where this suddenly renewed call to leave the ICC is coming from, considering that we are in an electioneering period and the government has not yet demonstrated that it is capable of effectively resolving such crimes domestically.

It is almost a decade since the 2007/2008 post-election violence and the subsequent quest for justice at the Hague-based court. However, Kenya has not yet established a local mechanism to address similar future cases.

A Sh10 billion reparation fund for the victims, which the Jubilee administration pledged at a thanksgiving rally at Afraha Stadium after the collapse of the Kenya cases at the ICC has yet to be established.

Holistic national healing and reconciliation has not been forthcoming. The report of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission, which was meant to address historical injustices in order to avert future hostilities and bloodshed, is gathering dust after being handed over to the President.

The unity in the country is delicately balanced between tribe and election. Kenyans are being told that Raila Odinga is an enemy of development and that he was behind the Kenyan cases at ICC.

This narrative conveniently ignores the fact that parliamentarians rejected efforts by the administration of Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga to have a local tribunal deal with the matter. It seeks to confine the famous chant, “Don’t be vague, go to the Hague” on the floor of the National Assembly to collective national amnesia. The propaganda of blaming the ICC cases on certain people may have worked in the past election, but it will not wash this time round.

If the government has credible evidence to prove the accusations it is levelling against international NGOs, then the law should be allowed to take its course instead of raising unnecessary tensions. Let us not scare away genuine partners who are doing a good job of helping poor people.

The culture of voter apathy in some areas together with the one of people trading their votes for unga and leso during political campaigns is a major cause of the poor calibre of leaders Kenyans choose. Therefore, it is important for such people to be enlightened about their civic rights and duties to enable them to elect good leaders. Civil society organisations that have taken up the responsibility of promoting good governance should be praised, not condemned.

Where I come from, there is a great need for civic education, especially because of the high illiteracy levels among voters. They need to be taught what the true qualities of a leader are because there are those who vote for thieves.

People of the northeastern region also need to be educated so that they can critically examine the strange phenomenon of “negotiated democracy”, which is touted by parties that want to turn the devolved system of governance into a personal and familial enterprise.

One way to prevent radicalisation among young people in is to empower them to be positive change agents in their communities. The only way to achieve that is through civic education.

President Uhuru Kenyatta should focus on fulfilling the “Uwazi, Umoja, Uchumi” pledges in the Jubilee manifesto of the past General Election. That is what will count most at the ballot in August, 2017.