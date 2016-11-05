By GERRY LOUGHRAN

On the rare but happy occasion when I receive a cheque, I sign it on the back, fill in a deposit slip, pop them both into the bank’s 24-hour safe and walk away. Easy-peasy!

Well, not any more.

My bank has relieved me of this intolerable burden by requiring me to queue up for a machine and, because like most of the oldies in the queue I do not understand the machine, to wait for a bank employee to operate it and thus deposit the cheque for me.

So a procedure that used to take literally seconds now takes 15 minutes out of my life, or more depending upon how long the queue is.

This is the bank whose Mission, it says, is “to help people achieve their ambitions – in the right way.”

They are all the same, these banks, with their unctuous protestations of existing only for the good of their customers.

A Very Big Bank says its purpose is “helping people to fulfil their hopes and dreams,” a Moderate Sized Bank says it aims “to help people and business prosper,” and a Somewhat Smaller Bank says “We have a single, simple purpose, to serve our customers well.”

As an old-time British columnist used to say, “Pass the sick bag, Alice.”

The March of the Machines is not confined to my bank. Crossing the road to the post office, I find that half of the duckets on the counter have been replaced by machines, so instead of 11 clerks waiting to help you, there are five.

Needless to say, the machines are not capable of processing my request, so I have to wait for one of the five manned desks. What used to take 10 minutes now takes 20.

I check the Post Office mission statement. It says, “Care is the cornerstone of our business. It means valuing people and their time.”

Forgive me if I laugh.

***

I’m not really a Luddite. I know technology can improve all our lives and its inventors have the best of intentions, but there seems little doubt that the ease of modern communication can have a serious downside.

Felix Alexander was subjected to “cruel and overwhelming” taunts on social media by his schoolmates from the age of 10. His mother called it cyberbullying.

MAKE AND KEEP FRIENDS

She said, “People who had never even met Felix were abusing him and he found that he was unable to make and keep friends.” His confidence and self-esteem were eroded over the years of secondary education and at the age of 17 Felix threw himself in front of a train.

In a letter to her local newspaper, Mrs Lucy Alexander appealed for “children to be kind ALWAYS” and never leave bullying unreported.

***

The health scourge of the nation today is diabetes, with all its serious implications.

The number of people living with diabetes rose by 65 per cent in the decade between 2006 and 2016, an increase of more than one million sufferers. The total now stands at 4.05 million and the cost to the National Health Service is something like £10 billion per annum.

An estimated 24,000 people per year die before their time while thousands of others suffer from blindness, kidney failure and amputation of limbs.

An estimated two out of three Britons are overweight or obese and face an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes. Doctors emphasise the need for physical activity and a healthy diet, no smoking and restricted alcohol.

The reference to amputation rings bells in the Loughran household. My father was diabetic. One day he accidentally sustained a cut to his foot.

It never healed. Over many painful months, the condition of his leg worsened until finally, it was amputated.

Some time after that, his other leg was amputated. The medics are serious.

***

“Congratulations, my boy,” said his uncle. “I am sure you will look back on this day as the happiest of your life.” “But I’m not getting married until tomorrow,” the young man said. “Exactly,” the uncle said.

A man went to a wizard and pleaded with him to remove a curse he had suffered for 40 years. Said the wizard, “I need to know the exact words of the curse.” Said the man, “I now pronounce you man and wife.”

A man inserted an advertisement in the newspaper: “Wife Wanted.” Next day he got hundreds of replies. All said the same thing: “You can have mine.”