A few weeks ago I was part of a discussion held at Strathmore Business School on millennials in the work place.

Millennials are people born between 1980 and 2000.

A friend later asked me what is so special about millennials to necessitate the convening of a conference to discuss them.

I hope this article partly answers that question.

Statistics show that millennials make up 58 per cent of the Kenyan work force and it is projected that by 2020 they will make up 50 per cent of the global workforce and 88 per cent by 2030.

Kenya seems to be moving ahead of the projections.

The number of millennials has already exceeded that of the baby boomers and Generation X.

These statistics are the more startling when you consider the fact that by 2014, millennials comprised only 24 per cent of the Kenyan population, yet they dominate the workforce.

The only place where the number of millennials is still lagging behind is in the civil service.

Clearly, the millennials cannot be ignored.

INSTANT GRATIFICATION

The other reason that makes millennials special is that they are different.

Their behaviour and work ethic are different from those of previous generations.

Many have described them as lazy, entitled, and extreme narcissists.

They abhor process and have zero respect for the status quo. It is the generation of instants.

They want what they want, they want it where they want it, they want it how they want it, they want it when they want it, and they want it now.

The word “patience” to them has one thing in common with dinosaurs: they are both extinct.

They want everything instantly.

They must have missed out on the memo that explained that you cannot get a child in one month by making nine women pregnant, that some things have to follow the process, talent notwithstanding.

That seems to have been lost in translation.

Millennials want to be rewarded simply for showing up. The Time magazine described them as the “ME ME ME generation”.

CHANGING TIDE

This behaviour has been shaped by technology and globalisation.

Millennials are digital natives. Like them or hate them, you cannot afford to ignore them because they are changing the way things are done in the work place.

The question, therefore, should be: are our human resource (HR) systems ready to handle this crop of employees?

HR was recognised as an important business function in the 1980s, when many of the current HR systems were set up.

However, the work force demography has shifted significantly.

It is no longer business as usual, it is business unusual.

Gone are the days when a reasonable pension plan would be enough incentive to attract and retain an employee.

Millennials do not care much for pension plans; they want their money now so that they can buy the latest toys and travel the world.

To attract and retain millennials, a good pay package alone will not cut it.

They are attracted by things such as work-life balance.

Most millennials want an opportunity to become leaders.

Millennials want employers who can facilitate them to travel the world.

According to one study, 73 per cent of working millennials in Kenya want to work outside the country.

GENERATION Z

The millennials are here to stay and you cannot change them.

It is, therefore, up to the HR practitioners to tweak their systems to accommodate the millennials (without disregarding the other generations) because they are taking over the work place.

You may not change the direction of the wind but you can adjust the sails.

With proper systems, we can get the best out of the millennials, who are changing the world today.

Have a work environment that encourages dialogue and where millennials are listened to and you will save yourself the agony of exit interviews.

And if you think you have seen it all, think again: Generation Z has put up a sign saying “Coming Soon”.

And if you think millennials are trouble, then brace yourself for what is about to hit you.

In case you are wondering, yes, I am a millennial.