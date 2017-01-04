By BENJAMIN MAGAREGIKENYI

On December 29, 2016, the results of what has been touted as the most guarded and probably the most credible Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination in the country’s history were released.

We should thank the Education minister and his team for their good work.

KCSE exams are important because they determine students’ future professions.

However, last year’s KCSE results show a worrying trend and call for a discussion on examination moderation to achieve a normal distribution curve.

A good examination should have a normal distribution curve where the majority of candidates lie in the middle.

I hasten to add that moderation is not examination cheating.

Examination moderation means that questions are set within the syllabus.

Secondly after marking, the grading of the results is based on the normal distribution curve.

The Kenyan education system is demanding.

For instance, of 577,253 students who sat the KCSE exam in 2016, only 88,900, or 15.2 per cent, scored C+ and above.

The 2008 education reforms state that the minimum requirement for university enrolment is C+.

Currently, public universities admit 96,500 students.

This means that all the 2016 KCSE candidates, who scored C+ and above will be admitted to public universities and still leave vacancies.

FIX PROBLEM

The main objective of an education system is to create opportunities for young people through knowledge acquisition.

If the system locks out thousands, then it is self-defeating.

Having vacancies in universities is not a good thing.

At this rate, private universities will not have any students unless the requirements are changed.

Some self-sponsored programmes in public universities may not be fully operational.

Secondly, some 376,414 (65.2 per cent) students scored grades D and E.

So, what happens to them? Kenyans should worry about this trend that leaves almost two-thirds of KCSE candidates out in the cold.

There are few colleges offering certificate courses for such students.

Even if there were, it is a matter of great concern that 65 per cent of students only qualify for certificate courses.

If the trend persists and we have this number of frustrated students every year, then it is bad news for our fragile economy, which depends on the youth for its growth.

This will lead to loss of self-esteem among young people, unemployment, less research/innovation, and increase in crime levels as frustration levels shoot up.

IMPROVE SECTOR

All Kenyans and education stakeholders need to discuss this problem and find a solution for it.

Let us not criminalise grade A.

Candidates with grades C and C-minus should get admission to public universities as self-sponsored students and also private universities.

Exams are an aptitude test and do not necessarily measure intelligence.

In fact, they can create a false sense of hierarchy, in the process destroying some people’s hopes, aspirations, and confidence.

Instead of discussing emerging education concerns and issues in hushed tones on social media and at social joints, let us be bold and have open discussions involving all stakeholders — educationists, students, schools, media, teachers’ unions, civil society, and all Kenyans of goodwill — to find a way to improve our examination system.

This will enable us to achieve the Vision 2030 objectives and our development goals and ensure quality education for Kenya’s children.