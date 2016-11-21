By PHILIP M.A. KISIA

My colleague and confidant, John Gakuo, has brought to my attention an article published last August in the Daily Nation under the headline, “Kidero has done a lot in spite of paltry resources”.

As a management student, I questioned my good friend, Dr Robert Ayisi’s statement. He confined himself to financial constraints as the limiting factor to effective service. However, Dr Ayisi should note that the county has an abundance of resources.

One, internal revenue currently stands at Sh12 billion. However, conservative estimates place this at Sh18-22 billion if effective measures are put in place. Two, Nairobi county has a diverse and educated human resource pool that is, unfortunately, underutilised. Three, the county has some of the best machinery in the country, but it is not efficiently and effectively utilised.

During the 2011-2012 financial year, the county’s debt stood at Sh11.5 billion, which rose to Sh42 billion in 2014-2015. Dr Ayisi’s explanation for this is that the national government has designated additional functions to the county such as trade and commerce which, to my understanding, should serve as a revenue-generating function, not a consumption one.

It is true that the national government has devolved health care to the county level. Nevertheless, it is also accurate that public health care services were a function of the now defunct City Council of Nairobi. Dr Ayisi knows this because he managed the health unit during my tenure.

It is unfortunate that Dr Ayisi claims that the City Council of Nairobi received more financial support from the national government than the county administration — allegedly Sh14 billion a year. The fact is that this amount covered a period of 10 years — seven under the stewardship of Mr John Gakuo and three under my administration. The current administration has received Sh22 billion in one year.

Dr Ayisi is also trying to claim credit for some of the projects and achievements of previous administrations. My administration lobbied for a grant from the Japanese government to develop a master plan for Nairobi.

The street lighting project was started during my tenure as chairman of the Nairobi Central Business District Association and was mostly implemented by Ms Esther Passaris under the Adopt a Light project.

When Mr Gakuo took over as town clerk, he continued with the project until I assumed office and we started lighting up the informal settlements with high-mast lighting.

It is outrageous and dishonourable that the county administration can try to take credit for the national government’s efforts in lighting up not only Nairobi but also other counties in Kenya.

My team composed a concept paper to redevelop Eastlands into “a city within a city”, like the Pretoria model. Before I left office, the council and the national government were at the stage of reviewing the public-private partnership framework to make it investor-friendly to attract financiers.

While examining Dr Ayisi’s remarks on the Urban Renewal Project, it is important to note that the original project did not aim to build houses; rather, it targeted revamping and rebranding Eastlands as a modern integrated city within a city.

Some visionary projects, conceptualised and initiated during my tenure and meant to transform the city, have been poorly executed or ignored. These include:

The ICT strategy that was designed to go beyond Jambo Pay in an integrated approach to automate all the county operations.

The physical address system (street naming and property number assignment), which was meant to facilitate the location of businesses, has been abandoned.

Also abandoned are the asset management project to determine the net worth of the county and safeguard against resource misappropriation, the comprehensive human resource review, the financial management strategy to audit accounts and develop systems and structures to guide county operations, and the integrity testing programme.

Other casualties include reforms that had been implemented in the Planning Department through automation and a secretariat led by professionals from the private sector and the inspection of business premises, which the World Bank had sought to replicate in Zambia and Malawi.

Nairobians must demand that the county administration account for the more than Sh60 billion it has received from the national government and the Sh40 billion the county generates.