MUTUMA MATHIU

My heart wept for my poor country as I watched on TV a 35-year-old hairdresser, who is also a billionaire, attempt to stare down the most powerful committee of Parliament in what must surely be the ugliest, grossest parodies of democratic government on the face of this earth.

I recalled, as I often do, Jeremiah’s pain in the book of Lamentations (Biblical flavour of the moment) after Jerusalem was sacked and her people carted away into captivity.

I am the man who has seen affliction by the rod of the Lord’s wrath.

He has driven me away and made me walk in darkness rather than light;

Indeed, he has turned his hand against me again and again, all day long.

He has made my skin and my flesh grow old and has broken my bones.

He has besieged me and surrounded me with bitterness and hardship.

He has made me dwell in darkness like those long dead.

He has walled me in so I cannot escape; he has weighed me down with chains.

Even when I call out or cry for help, he shuts out my prayer.

He has barred my way with blocks of stone; he has made my paths crooked.

Like a bear lying in wait, like a lion in hiding,

He dragged me from the path and mangled me and left me without help.

He drew his bow and made me the target for his arrows.

He pierced my heart with arrows from his quiver.

I became the laughingstock of all my people; they mock me in song all day long.

He has filled me with bitter herbs and given me gall to drink.

He has broken my teeth with gravel; he has trampled me in the dust.

I have been deprived of peace; I have forgotten what prosperity is

A WONDER

Jeremiah was writing about Judah, but after listening to Ms Josephine Kabura, Mr Peter Mangiti, and Ms Anne Waiguru, it feels as if he was writing about Kenya.

Wherever we turn, we are confronted by hungry hordes of eaters, either gnawing away at our very existence or dreaming of making political capital out of the mad eating so as to take charge of the eating themselves.

Money, especially ill-gotten money, has a powerful effect on those who come into contact with its corrupting influence, particularly if they are coming to it late in life after a humble existence.

There are those who seek to show off and, therefore, spend a lot of time in their village doing money-laundering show-off projects, splashing out money at harambees and generally giving more than they should in an attempt to demonstrate the good fortune upon which they have fallen.

Then there is a second category in whom it breeds arrogance and an insufferable ugliness of spirit.

They regard the ordinary Kenyans, from whom they have stolen to enrich themselves, as rodents, here to steal the oxygen, spread pestilence, and deserving to be eradicated.

Both categories feel untouchable, above the law, and beyond the judgment of mere mortals.

Money has a way of turning the heads of those who are so unwise as to worship it.

It is for these reasons that a 35-year-old hairdresser would regard the National Assembly with such blasé contempt and speak such impossible things as she did.

She has 20 newly registered companies, without a record or history but which are given huge government contracts.

These companies have no staff or bureaucracy to manage big jobs, yet claim to have done so. And this is supposed to be ok.

WHAT A SHAME

The same woman says she withdrew Sh100 million in cash in a day from a bank to go and pay “suppliers” in a quarry (please collect me from the floor) where she paid for “materials”.

And she lent her “friend”, the driver, Sh60 million in cash because he was in need, the way you send a friend a Sh1,000 to pay for parking. And this too is par for the course.

And then a former principal secretary and his Cabinet secretary take the stand and spend two days contradicting each other.

One says my boss asked for Sh3.5 billion, possibly so she could steal it.

The other says my junior actually asked for the money and so on and so forth.

Never have so many lies been told with such shameless audacity and impunity.

As old journalists used to say, this country is not just in dogs, it is in total puppies, worthy of Jeremiah’s pen.

I want to congratulate the Cabinet secretary for Education, Dr Fred Matiang’i, the Kenya National Examinations Council chairman, Prof George Magoha, the Teachers Service Commission chief executive officer, Ms Nancy Macharia, and the staff of their organisations for working hard to beat examination cheating.

Rather than just issuing statements and pretending to be helpless, they took practical measures, they changed things, and they got out of their comfortable offices to go out and ensure that the rules are being followed.

For the first time in many years, I have not received a single credible report of cheating in KCPE.

Compared to last year and years before, when the exams were being texted around, this is nothing short of a miracle.