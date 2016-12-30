By PHILIP OCHIENG

A good example of what a well-known 19th-century Austrian media critic dismisses as “…the pseudo-facts of newspaper headlines…” occurs on page 32 of the current number of the Sunday Nation: “Kenyan probed for graft at Swedish agency”.

For, instead of informing the reader, the headline simply puzzles him or her.

For it alleges at least two events. One is straightforward enough.

It is that a Kenyan has been investigated for a certain crime.

But the other fact is not so straightforward. It poses the question: What exactly is the news from the “Swedish agency”.

What on earth is a Swedish agency, especially in Kenya?

And what is it that it is harbouring — the alleged graft or merely the subsequent probe?

In other words — since “news” is what a newspaper is in the marketplace to sell — what exactly was the news here?

Was it the alleged graft or was it merely the probe?

The significance of the question, I think, stems partly from the probability that an earlier edition of the newspaper had already reported the graft part of it.

BACKGROUND

But, even then, a conscientious reporter would have recapped from the earlier event.

Indeed, a conscientious sub-editor would have insisted on it.

In “Newsroomese” — as one might refer to the language of a newsroom — to “recap” is to bring back into one’s story certain details from an earlier story with which to enrich the present one.

Why? Because, for one thing, many readers might have missed the earlier story and, for another, many do not have very long memories.

A recap is intended to help them to make sense of the follow-up, the word “recap” being a newsroom abbreviation of the verb to recapitulate, namely, to call back certain facts or figures from earlier stories.

To reiterate, to recap is to add to the new instalment certain facts and figures from the earlier version(s) to make the new instalment as meaningful as possible, especially to those who had not read the earlier instalments.

A recap will make the whole content and flow of a newspaper story much more meaningful and much more enjoyable, especially for those who had not read the earlier version(s) of the story.

PROPER SUBBING

That is one aspect of the importance of a sub-editor.

One reason most newspaper readers have never heard of Their Excellencies is that they are desk-bound.

Sub-editors never leave the newsroom to be able to perform their newsroom functions.

But it is their job to make it easy for the reader to enjoy a newspaper story fully, including through tight editing, imaginative headlines and attractive layouts.

They thus contribute a great deal to a newspaper’s sale and profit.

For enjoyment is part of the whole purpose of all literature.